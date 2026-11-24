The upcoming film “K-Pop: The Debut” has released its first trailer!

“K-Pop: The Debut” follows Lizzy (Ji Young Yoo), a young Korean-American woman who chooses to pursue her dream of becoming a singer instead of going to medical school. When she earns a spot in a globally televised competition to form the next K-pop girl group, she travels to Seoul to compete against talented contestants from around the world for just four coveted debut spots. As the competition pushes her to her limits, an unexpected ally (Eric Nam) helps her find the confidence to embrace who she is and prove she has what it takes to become a star.

The newly released trailer depicts Lizzy arriving in Seoul to take part in the global K-pop audition. Despite finally choosing to pursue the music career she has dreamed of since childhood, she gets off to a discouraging start when she ranks last in the first mission. However, through countless hours of practice and successive rounds of competition, she gradually discovers her own unique style. The trailer also offers a glimpse of the fierce competition and stunning performances from the global contestants.

Ji Young Yoo, who drew attention for voicing Zoey in “KPop Demon Hunters,” takes on singing, dancing, and acting herself for this film. The cast also includes Eric Nam, Yoo Ji Tae, Tony Revolori, Yim Si Wan, Sung Joon, Kang Sora, and more.

Adding to the excitement, BTS’s Jin’s solo song “Epiphany” appears in the trailer as Lizzy’s audition song. The film will also feature cameo appearances by SEVENTEEN’s Joshua, ENHYPEN’s Jay and Jake, KATSEYE, Hwasa, Sandara Park, ILLIT, and Tablo, among others. Music by artists including BTS, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, IVE, aespa, TWICE, LE SSERAFIM, CORTIS, ENHYPEN, ILLIT, and KATSEYE will also be featured in the film.

Watch the teaser below:

Produced by HYBE America, the film is set to hit theaters in February 2027.

In the meantime, watch Kang Sora in “Strangers Again” below:

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