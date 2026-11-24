TXT has shared a closer look at the unique choreography for “Angel Bite”!

On November 24, the group released the official dance practice video for “Angel Bite,” the title track of their new mini album “PERFECT STORM.”

The video offers a full view of all five members’ sharp and perfectly synchronized dance moves throughout the addictively catchy song, along with the various cool formations included in the choreography.

Check out TXT’s new dance practice video for “Angel Bite” below!

Watch TXT in the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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