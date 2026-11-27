From historical romances to modern-day rom-coms, Lee Se Young has built an impressive repertoire of roles that showcase her versatility as an actress. Whether she’s playing a headstrong Joseon-era court lady, a time-traveling seamstress, or a free-spirited lawyer, she has a knack for bringing her characters to life. So, if you’ve already watched the seven K-dramas featuring Lee Se Young that were previously recommended and are looking for something more to add to your watchlist, here are six more dramas worth checking out.

The words motel and home are usually considered antonyms. But for Ji Kang Hee, played by Lee Se Young, they mean the same thing. Adapted from Shim Yun Seo’s novel “Home, Bitter Home,” the plot of “Motel California” revolves around Ji Kang Hee, who grew up in a small-town motel owned by her father. But no matter how hard she tried to blend in, her mixed features and estranged foreign mother made it difficult for her to live a normal life. After becoming the subject of whispers and gossip, Ji Kang Hee had only one dream: to get away from this small town. And that’s exactly what she does after turning 20. However, 12 years later, she returns to the same small town as a successful architect under mysterious circumstances, only to reunite with Cheon Yeon Soo (Na In Woo), the village’s veterinarian and her childhood best friend.

The title of the source novel, “Home, Bitter Home,” paints a fairly accurate picture of the drama. On the surface, Ji Kang Hee might come across as a rude or bratty person who considers herself above the small village. After all, she’s a Seoulite now, isn’t she? But as the story progresses, the audience learns more about the struggles she faced because of her ancestry. Then there’s the sweet yet angsty second-chance romance with her former best friend, now a stranger, that keeps the audience on edge. Meanwhile, the lively ensemble of friends adds a fun element to the story, making every scene more enjoyable. Lastly, the thing that makes “Motel California” particularly enjoyable, especially at this time of year, is its atmosphere and overall vibe. Despite the sorrowful nature of the plot, the cinematography feels warm and cozy, making it the perfect watch around Christmas.

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Based on Gong Ji Young and Tsuji Hitonari’s bestselling collaborative novel of the same name, “What Comes After Love” tells the story of Choi Hong, played by Lee Se Young, a young literature student who moves to Japan on a whim. Shortly after arriving in Tokyo, she meets Aoki Jungo (Sakaguchi Kentaro), a fellow literature student. Following a rather familiar romance storyline, the two soon fall in love. Unfortunately, things don’t work out as they had hoped, and Choi Hong eventually returns to Korea. Five years later, they cross paths once again, this time in Seoul. Aoki Jungo has become a published writer, while Choi Hong works at a publishing house. Will they be able to mend their relationship and find their way back to each other?

No matter how a love story begins or what tropes its plot explores, we are often conditioned to expect the same ending: the couple gets together, and they live happily ever after. But it is rare to see stories that explore what happens next, the moments that come after love. And “What Comes After Love” does exactly that. The drama unfolds across two timelines: one follows the leads as they first meet and fall in love, while the other shows them navigating their reunion and trying to remain cordial for the sake of business. Rather than romanticizing love, the drama strips away some of its mystique to explore the very real struggles couples face, even when their feelings for each other run deep. Short, engaging, and beautifully paced, it’s the perfect drama to binge-watch over the weekend.

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“The Remarried Empress”

Imagine “Bridgerton,” but make it South Korean, throw in a fantastical historical setting, an elaborate revenge plot, and the occasional shapeshifting human-bird hybrid. That’s pretty much the vibe of “The Remarried Empress,” a drama that gets increasingly ridiculous, but is, somehow, absolutely impossible to put down.

At the center of the story is Navier Ellie Trovi (Shin Min Ah), whose fate seems to have been decided long before she was born. As the daughter of a high-ranking family in the House of Tori, she has always had access to everything she could possibly want. Her engagement to Prince Sovieshu Vict (Ju Ji Hoon) only further secures her future as the Empress of the Eastern Empire. However, her seemingly perfect life begins to crumble when her husband, now Emperor Sovieshu, brings a runaway slave, Rashta Isqua (Lee Se Young), into the palace as his mistress.

One of the drama’s biggest highlights is Lee Se Young’s portrayal of Rashta, an already fascinating and complex character in the webtoon. What’s particularly interesting about Rashta is how differently the audience perceives her depending on whose perspective they adopt. Seen through the eyes of the Empress, she is the woman who has disrupted Navier’s seemingly perfect life and become the object of the Emperor’s affection, making it difficult not to resent her. But when you look beyond the royal love triangle and consider Rashta’s own circumstances, she becomes a rather pitiful figure. Lee Se Young navigates these conflicting dimensions of her character with remarkable sincerity, making Rashta much more than a conventional antagonist.

“The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract” follows Park Yeon Woo (Lee Se Young), a young woman whose marriage takes an unexpected turn when her husband dies on their wedding night. But her troubles are far from over. After being thrown into a well, she mysteriously finds herself in 21st-century South Korea. There, she meets Kang Tae Ha (Bae In Hyuk), a cold and seemingly emotionless businessman who bears a striking resemblance to her late husband. As fate would have it, circumstances bring the two together, and Yeon Woo finds herself entering a contract marriage all over again, this time in a world she barely understands.

Time-travel romances are hardly a new concept, but “The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract” makes this familiar trope quite entertaining. The drama strikes a nice balance between historical romance, modern-day comedy, and a little bit of fantasy, with Yeon Woo’s attempts to navigate a world vastly different from her own making for some genuinely amusing moments. Of course, there is also the romance between the leads, which comes with its fair share of sweetness, angst, and familiar K-drama twists. However, what makes the drama particularly enjoyable is that Park Yeon Woo is far from your typical damsel in distress. She was a popular yet secret seamstress in the Joseon era who had a passion for risqué women’s fashion. Rather than simply relying on others to find her footing in the modern world, she puts her skills to use and eventually finds work as a fashion designer. Watching a woman from the 19th century carve out a place for herself in the modern world, all while holding on to her independence and identity, is easily one of the drama’s biggest charms.

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“The Law Cafe” follows Kim Yu Ri (Lee Se Young), a free-spirited lawyer who leaves her job at a prestigious law firm to open a rather unconventional cafe. Along with serving drinks, Yu Ri offers legal consultations to her customers, helping ordinary people navigate the everyday injustices they face. Things get even more interesting when her landlord turns out to be Kim Jung Ho (Lee Seung Gi), a former prosecutor, her longtime friend, and someone with whom she shares a complicated history.

Legal dramas mostly revolve around high-profile cases and courtroom battles, but “The Law Cafe” takes a slightly different approach by focusing on the everyday legal struggles of ordinary people. Each episode introduces a new case, allowing the drama to explore issues ranging from workplace harassment to domestic abuse, all while balancing its more serious themes with plenty of romantic comedy. With its mix of legal cases, heartfelt moments, social commentary, and a sweet slow-burn romance, “The Law Cafe” makes for a thoroughly enjoyable watch.

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Based on the novel of the same name, the drama tells the story of Yi San (Lee Junho), a young prince destined to become the next King of Joseon, and Seong Deok Im (Lee Se Young), a court lady who values her freedom above everything else. When their paths cross, Yi San falls deeply in love with Seong Deok Im and wishes to make her his concubine. However, Seong Deok Im has little interest in becoming yet another woman in the King’s life. Having witnessed the limitations placed on women within the palace, she wishes to live life on her own terms, even if that means turning down the affection of a future king.

Historical romances about princes falling in love with commoners are hardly new. But “The Red Sleeve” is far more complicated than that. At its heart, the drama explores the conflict between love and duty, as well as the sacrifices women are expected to make in the name of royal romance. Rather than simply presenting a fairytale love story, it shows how even the deepest affection can come at the cost of one’s freedom and happiness. Emotionally layered and filled with the kind of longing that stays with you long after the final episode, “The Red Sleeve” is a historical romance that is as beautiful as it is devastating.

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN.

Currently watching: “Love in Disguise,” “The Substitute,” and “My Mister.”

Looking forward to: “The Whimsical Return” and “Wednesday, Thursday, Friday.”