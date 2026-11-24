ILLIT’s “BREAK EVEN” is their steadiest seller yet on the Billboard 200!

Earlier this month, ILLIT’s latest mini album “BREAK EVEN” debuted at No. 6 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, making it the group’s first-ever top 10 album.

To add to that achievement, “BREAK EVEN” has now become ILLIT’s first album ever to chart for three weeks on the Billboard 200. On November 24 local time, Billboard revealed that “BREAK EVEN” was now spending its third consecutive week on the chart at No. 153.

Additionally, “BREAK EVEN” stayed strong at No. 5 on Billboard’s World Albums chart and No. 16 on the Top Album Sales chart this week.

Meanwhile, ILLIT’s latest title track “You’re Under Arrest” took No. 35 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 48 on the Global 200 in its fourth week on both charts. ILLIT’s previous title track, “It’s Me,” also spent its 29th week on the Global Excl. U.S. chart at No. 179.

Congratulations to ILLIT!