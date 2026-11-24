Disney+ series “The Remarried Empress” has shared a sneak peek of tonight’s finale!

Based on the popular web novel of the same name, “The Remarried Empress” is a fantasy romance that tells the story of Navier (Shin Min Ah), the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire. When her husband Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon), the emperor of the Eastern Empire, cheats on her with runaway slave Rashta (Lee Se Young) and divorces her, Navier responds by marrying Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk), the king of the Western Empire.

Spoilers

In the final two episodes of the drama, which are set to be released today, Navier accepts Sovieshu’s request for a divorce and prepares to begin a new life with Heinrey.

Newly released stills from the upcoming episodes offer glimpses of Navier and Heinrey growing closer. Heinrey, who has now become the king of the Western Empire, proposes marriage to Navier, and the two make a promise to become dependable partners for one another.

As Heinrey tenderly embraces her, Navier wears a warm, relaxed smile that reveals just how comfortable she feels around him.

In the next set of photos, Navier and Heinrey stand side by side as they face Sovieshu in divorce court. After accepting Sovieshu’s demand for a divorce, Navier sets out to start a new life with Heinrey, and she remains composed and unshaken throughout the divorce proceedings.

Sovieshu, on the other hand, is unable to hide his bitterness and belated regret, despite having been the one who wanted a divorce in the first place. Later, he even pleads with Navier in a desperate attempt to stop her from leaving.

Meanwhile, Rashta’s ambition and desire to claim the title of empress spirals out of control, leading to even more strife within the imperial palace.

The final two episodes of “The Remarried Empress” will be released on November 25 at 5 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jong Suk in “Law and The City” on Viki below:

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And check out Shin Min Ah’s latest film “The Eyes” below:

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