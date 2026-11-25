Cha Seung Won and Kim Do Hoon’s upcoming drama “Retired Personnel Management” is gearing up for its premiere!

“Retired Personnel Management” is a bromance that follows Kim Chul Soo (Cha Seung Won), a former National Intelligence Service black agent who now runs a neighborhood car wash, and Go Yo Han (Kim Do Hoon), a top “super ace” who is demoted to the Retired Personnel Management Team, as they begin working together. The drama will be directed by Jin Chang Kyu, known for “Buried Hearts” and “Military Prosecutor Doberman.”

Cha Seung Won plays Kim Chul Soo, an ordinary head of the family post-retirement who still dreams of being a hero. Kim Do Hoon takes on the role of Go Yo Han, the super ace of the Retired Personnel Management Team who wants to become a new legend of the NIS. The two who dream of new golden days will captivate with their unexpected collaboration.

Ahead of the 2027 premiere, “Retired Personnel Management” shared a poster of Kim Chul Soo and Go Yo Han walking out of the fire and smoke, appearing to have carried out a difficult mission.

Like partners, the two don on similar outfits. Kim Chul Soo’s and Go Yo Han’s faces are covered in ashes as they gasp for breath. Although they are partners, the two still have distance left to be closed between them. The copy, “Operation: Bromance will be carried out secretly from family and work,” raises excitement for their teamwork.

“Retired Personnel Management” will premiere on January 4, 2027 at 8:45 p.m. KST as the follow-up Monday-Tuesday drama to “Signal Part 2.” Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Cha Seung Won in “Bonjour Bakery” below:

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Also watch Kim Do Hoon in “Love Scout” on Viki:

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