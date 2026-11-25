Netflix has unveiled new stills for Part 1 of its upcoming original series “Tantara”!

Set in the reckless and merciless Korean entertainment industry of the ’60s and ’80s, “Tantara” chronicles the rise of those who had almost nothing, yet bet everything on a dream of dazzling success.

Part 1 follows the protagonists from their turbulent childhoods to their eventual reunion as adults, when they begin dreaming of a new future together.

The newly released stills first capture young Min Ja (Song Hye Kyo), Dong Gu (Gong Yoo), and Jae Gwan (Kim Jeong Woo) watching a performance at a U.S. military base. Their innocent expressions as they gaze at the stage hint at their admiration for the glamorous world of entertainment. Yang Ja (Lee Ha Nee) is seen singing with a joyful expression, revealing her desperate longing for success. Although they have little to their names, the three share big dreams and hopes for the future.

As time passes, Min Ja and Dong Gu lead separate lives and pursue money and success in their own ways. While Min Ja works at a sewing factory, Dong Gu makes a living dancing at a club.

One particularly intriguing set of stills captures the two reuniting by chance years after being separated in childhood. Having crossed paths again despite the harsh realities of life, it remains to be seen how their unexpected reunion will change their lives.

The people connected to Min Ja and Dong Gu also add to the anticipation. Min Hee (Seolhyun), Yang Ja’s daughter, shares a complicated love-hate relationship with Min Ja. Having inherited her mother’s talent and flair, Min Hee raises curiosity about how her relationship with Min Ja will unfold.

Meanwhile, Seok Gil Yeo (Cha Seung Won), a top composer known for turning even unknown rookie singers into stars, exudes powerful charisma.

Jae Gwan, Min Ja and Dong Gu’s closest friend, has grown into a respected television producer. As someone who always strives to do what is right, Jae Gwan raises questions about how he will navigate an industry rife with corruption and whether he will reunite with his two old friends.

Rounding out the cast are Yang Ja’s mother, Mal Soon (Na Moon Hee), and Jane Kim (Kim Guk Hee), one of the era’s most popular singers. Each character has a story of their own, promising to add even more depth to the series.

“Tantara,” a collaboration between writer Noh Hee Kyung of “That Winter, The Wind Blows” and “Coffee Prince” and director Lee Yoon Jung, will release Part 1 on December 11, followed by the subsequent parts on December 18 and 25.

Watch Song Hye Kyo in “That Winter, The Wind Blows”:

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Or watch Gong Yoo in “Coffee Prince”:

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