The first teasers have been revealed for JYP Entertainment boy group oftheblue’s debut mini album!

Made up of the members Jayden, Shane, Cha Minjoon, and Kang Ian, oftheblue is a four-member boy group that revealed their pre-release track “Aerotherapy” earlier in the month, The group is set to make their official debut with the mini album “out of the blue” on January 11 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out the “out” version concept photos below: