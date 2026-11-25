New JYP Boy Group oftheblue Stars In First Concept Photos For "out of the blue" Debut
The first teasers have been revealed for JYP Entertainment boy group oftheblue’s debut mini album!
Made up of the members Jayden, Shane, Cha Minjoon, and Kang Ian, oftheblue is a four-member boy group that revealed their pre-release track “Aerotherapy” earlier in the month, The group is set to make their official debut with the mini album “out of the blue” on January 11 at 6 p.m. KST.
Check out the “out” version concept photos below: