The winners of the 47th annual Blue Dragon Film Awards have been announced!

On November 25, the star-studded award ceremony was held at the KBS Hall in Seoul, with Lee Je Hoon and Han Ji Min once again returning as hosts.

“HOPE” won this year’s award for Best Picture, in addition to Best Cinematography and Lighting.

“Possible Love,” which snagged four awards including Best Screenplay, dominated this year’s acting categories. The film’s cast swept three of the four main acting awards, with Jeon Do Yeon winning Best Actress, Sul Kyung Gu winning Best Actor, and Cho Yeo Jeong winning Best Supporting Actress.

Meanwhile, Koo Kyo Hwan took home the prize for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in “Colony.”

“The King’s Warden” claimed the Audience Choice Award for Most Popular Film, and star Park Ji Hoon won not only Best New Actor but also one of this year’s Popular Star Awards.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Best Picture: “HOPE”

Best Director: Yoon Ga Eun (“The World of Love”)

Best Actor: Sul Kyung Gu (“Possible Love”) Best Actress: Jeon Do Yeon (“Possible Love”)

Best Supporting Actor: Koo Kyo Hwan (“Colony”) Best Supporting Actress: Cho Yeo Jeong (“Possible Love”)

Best New Actor: Park Ji Hoon (“The King’s Warden”) Best New Actress: Seo Su Bin (“The World of Love”)

Best New Director: Kim Mi Jo (“The Journey to Gyeongju”)

Popular Star Awards: Park Ji Hoon (“The King’s Warden”), Shin Min Ah (“The Eyes”), Park Ji Hyun (“Wild Sing”), Oh Jung Se (“Wild Sing”)

Audience Choice Award for Most Popular Film: “The King’s Warden”

Best Screenplay: Lee Chang Dong, Oh Jung Mi (“Possible Love”)

Best Cinematography and Lighting: Hong Kyung Pyo, Park Jeong Woo (“HOPE”)

Best Art Direction: Han Ah Reum (“Good News”)

Best Music: Lee Min Hwi (“Pavane”)

Best Technical Achievement: Yoo Sang Seob, Lee Won Haeng (“HUMINT,” stunt)

Best Editing: Kim Sang Bum (“Good News”)

Best Short Film: Hong Seung Gi (“Mungchi”)

Achievement Award: Ahn Sung Ki

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!

Watch “The King’s Warden” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or check out “Colony” here:

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And “The Journey to Gyeongju” below:

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