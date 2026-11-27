Netflix has unveiled the main poster and trailer for its upcoming series “Tantara”!

Set in the reckless and merciless Korean entertainment industry of the 1960s through the 1980s, “Tantara” chronicles the rise of those who had almost nothing, yet bet everything on a dream of dazzling success.

“Tantara” is divided into three parts. Part 1 looks back on the characters’ childhoods and hints at the new challenges they will face as adults. Part 2 follows their journey as they pursue their dreams in earnest and introduces the new obstacles that await Min Hee (Seolhyun). Finally, Part 3 chronicles their fierce struggles for success, the crises and difficult choices they encounter along the way, and the endings that await them.

The newly released main poster brings together the drama’s central characters. Min Ja (Song Hye Kyo) and Dong Gu (Gong Yoo) stand firm with an unwavering determination to overcome any obstacle, while Min Hee, dressed in a stage outfit, and Seok Gil Yeo (Cha Seung Won), who showcases his brilliance as a genius composer, hint at the musical journey they will embark on together. Yang Ja (Lee Ha Nee) and Jae Gwan (Kim Jeong Woo) complete the ensemble.

Adding to the nostalgic atmosphere, the poster also features Haju Village, where the characters spent their childhoods, and a photo of Joker Club, where Min Ja and Dong Gu first dreamed of becoming managers.

The poster’s tagline, “Never fall apart till the very end,” underscores the characters’ determination to forge their own paths despite the harsh realities of their time.

The trailer opens by weaving together glimpses of Min Ja and Dong Gu’s special bond with scenes from their childhood. It shows Min Ja having to fend for herself from a young age, as well as the two continuing to save money together even after growing up. Their relationship with Min Hee also comes into focus when she asks Min Ja, “Are you going to abandon me like Mom did?” The scene is interspersed with a tender moment of Yang Ja, Min Hee’s mother, embracing her as a child.

Later, Min Ja and Dong Gu venture into the record business as managers, working tirelessly to make Min Hee a singer. The trailer also offers a glimpse of the chemistry between Min Hee and Seok Gil Yeo, one of the era’s top composers, who becomes her mentor, raising anticipation for the music and performances they will create together.

“Tantara,” a collaboration between writer Noh Hee Kyung of “That Winter, The Wind Blows” and “Coffee Prince” and director Lee Yoon Jung, will release Part 1 on December 11, followed by the subsequent parts on December 18 and 25.

Watch Song Hye Kyo in “That Winter, The Wind Blows”:

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Or watch Gong Yoo in “Coffee Prince”:

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