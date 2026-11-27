TXT has won their second music show trophy for “Angel Bite”!

On the November 27 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were TXT’s “Angel Bite” and TWICE’s Nayeon’s “BABY ANGEL.” TXT ultimately took the prize with a total of 9,898 points.

Congratulations to TXT! Watch the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included TXT, TWICE’s Nayeon, ENHYPEN, izna, LNGSHOT, A2O SOUL, H1-KEY, AMPERS&ONE, KEYVITUP, Keyveatz, HEART OF WOMAN, SOMEDAY, ADAP, KIIRAS, N.TOP, Kim Hee Jae, Lee Ye Ji, and Jang Minho.

Watch the performances below:

TXT – “Angel Bite”

TWICE’s Nayeon – “BABY ANGEL”

ENHYPEN – “I Want You”

izna – “IWALY (Remain in Love)”

LNGSHOT – “Beep Beep”

A2O SOUL – “Dancing in the Dark”

H1-KEY – “Unbelievable”

AMPERS&ONE – “King’s Way”

KEYVITUP – “NAGARI”

Keyveatz – “HAH!”

HEART OF WOMAN – “Melt”

SOMEDAY – “Do you know (2026 ver.)”

ADAP – “BUFFERING”

KIIRAS – “OVER U”

N.TOP – “Silhouette”

Kim Hee Jae – “Hate Goodbyes”

Lee Ye Ji – “Critical Love”

Jang Minho – “Mountain, Life”

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now