BELIFT LAB Shares Update On ILLIT's Moka's Return To Activities
BELIFT LAB has released a new statement on ILLIT’s Moka’s gradual return to activities.
On November 27, Moka personally announced on Weverse that she was planning to gradually resume her activities. Earlier this year, she temporarily halted all activities due to symptoms of “excessive tension and anxiety,” though she briefly returned to participate in ILLIT’s final week of promotions for their mini album “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” in May.
On November 28, BELIFT LAB shared an update on Moka’s plans to resume activities, noting that “given the nature of the symptoms Moka experienced, feelings of anxiety or nervousness may resurface during her recovery.” The agency went on to explain, “Moka will therefore begin by participating in select activities that she can manage without overexertion, with plans to gradually expand the scope of her activities while carefully monitoring her condition.”
BELIFT LAB added, “For the time being, Moka’s participation in activities may vary depending on her condition, so we ask for your understanding that we may not be able to confirm her participation in advance for every activity.”
The agency’s full English statement can be found below:
Hello, this is BELIFT LAB.
We would like to provide an update regarding ILLIT member Moka’s future activities.
First, we would like to sincerely thank GLLIT for sending Moka your warm support and wishes for her recovery, and for patiently looking forward to the day you can see her again.
During her hiatus, Moka has continued to rest and receive treatment, making gradual progress in her recovery. Recently, she also greeted fans again through Weverse, and has been consistently exercising and practicing as she prepares to resume activities.
However, given the nature of the symptoms Moka experienced, feelings of anxiety or nervousness may resurface during her recovery. Accordingly, we intend to prioritize her health and well-being above all else and proceed with her activities in accordance with her current condition. Moka will therefore begin by participating in select activities that she can manage without overexertion, with plans to gradually expand the scope of her activities while carefully monitoring her condition.
We understand how much fans are looking forward to the day when Moka can participate in all activities again. We ask for your warm understanding as she takes the time she needs in her return, so that she can continue her activities in good health.
For the time being, Moka’s participation in activities may vary depending on her condition, so we ask for your understanding that we may not be able to confirm her participation in advance for every activity. We would appreciate it if you would warmly welcome her whenever she has the opportunity to meet with fans again.
We will continue to closely monitor Moka’s condition and support her as she gradually resumes her activities at her own pace and increases the time she spends with fans.
Thank you.