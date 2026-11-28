BELIFT LAB has released a new statement on ILLIT’s Moka’s gradual return to activities.

On November 27, Moka personally announced on Weverse that she was planning to gradually resume her activities. Earlier this year, she temporarily halted all activities due to symptoms of “excessive tension and anxiety,” though she briefly returned to participate in ILLIT’s final week of promotions for their mini album “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” in May.

On November 28, BELIFT LAB shared an update on Moka’s plans to resume activities, noting that “given the nature of the symptoms Moka experienced, feelings of anxiety or nervousness may resurface during her recovery.” The agency went on to explain, “Moka will therefore begin by participating in select activities that she can manage without overexertion, with plans to gradually expand the scope of her activities while carefully monitoring her condition.”

BELIFT LAB added, “For the time being, Moka’s participation in activities may vary depending on her condition, so we ask for your understanding that we may not be able to confirm her participation in advance for every activity.”

The agency’s full English statement can be found below: