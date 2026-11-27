Hello, this is ILLIT’s Moka!!

First, thank you so, so much to the GLLITs [ILLIT’s fans] who have waited for me all this time. ^^ Thanks to the GLLITs who have been waiting for me and everyone who has helped me, I’m now able to greet you again like this…!!

I, too, am truly happy, and it feels like I’ve been waiting only for this day up until now…

Although it will be little by little, I will try to slowly join the other members for activities, so I’d like it if you patiently waited for me…!!

I hope that GLLITs are always happy and that your lives will only be full of good things.🩷

I’m always grateful to you, and I love you🥺🩷