ILLIT's Moka Personally Shares Plans To Gradually Resume Activities
ILLIT’s Moka has shared a message about returning from her hiatus!
Earlier this year, Moka temporarily halted all activities due to health issues right before ILLIT’s comeback in April with “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI.” Although she briefly resumed activities at the end of May to participate in ILLIT’s final week of promotions for the mini album, BELIFT LAB eventually announced in June that due to symptoms of “excessive tension and anxiety,” Moka needed more time to rest and recover.
On November 27 KST, Moka took to Weverse to personally announce her plans to gradually resume activities “little by little” and asked her fans to wait for her.
Moka’s full post is as follows:
Hello, this is ILLIT’s Moka!!
First, thank you so, so much to the GLLITs [ILLIT’s fans] who have waited for me all this time. ^^ Thanks to the GLLITs who have been waiting for me and everyone who has helped me, I’m now able to greet you again like this…!!
I, too, am truly happy, and it feels like I’ve been waiting only for this day up until now…
Although it will be little by little, I will try to slowly join the other members for activities, so I’d like it if you patiently waited for me…!!
I hope that GLLITs are always happy and that your lives will only be full of good things.🩷
I’m always grateful to you, and I love you🥺🩷
Welcome back, Moka!