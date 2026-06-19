ILLIT's Moka To Temporarily Halt Activities Due To Health Concerns

ILLIT’s Moka will be temporarily suspending her activities to focus on her health and recovery.

Earlier, Moka took a break from activities in late April before returning at the end of May and participating in the final week of ILLIT’s promotions for “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI.”

On June 19, BELIFT LAB announced that Moka has been receiving treatment and focusing on her recovery for symptoms related to excessive tension and anxiety. After careful discussions with Moka and the members, it was determined that she requires a more stable period of rest to fully recover.

As a result, Moka will temporarily halt all activities and focus on her health, while ILLIT will continue as a four-member group for the time being.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello, this is BELIFT LAB. We would like to provide an update regarding ILLIT member MOKA’s future activities. Since the preparation stages of the 4th Mini Album comeback, MOKA has been receiving treatment and working on her recovery regarding excessive tension and symptoms of anxiety. Although she participated in some music shows during the final week of the promotions period out of a strong personal desire to see the fans, it was determined that she requires a more stable period of rest for a sufficient recovery, and careful discussions with MOKA and the other members have since taken place. As a result, MOKA has decided to temporarily suspend all activities and focus on her health and recovery. We are sad to be sharing this news with fans who have been waiting so patiently. The artist herself is also deeply saddened that she will not be able to see fans during this time. ILLIT will continue activities as a four-member group for the time being, and we will provide necessary support to the fullest extent for MOKA’s recovery and stability so that she can return in good health and meet fans again. We kindly ask for fans’ generous understanding and warm support. We will provide further updates regarding her return at a later date. Thank you.

Wishing Moka a full recovery!

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