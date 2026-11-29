JYP Entertainment has issued a formal apology after a stage equipment malfunction led to a delay at NMIXX’s concert.

On November 28, NMIXX held Day 2 of their “EPISODE 1: ZERO FRONTIER” finale concert at Incheon’s INSPIRE Arena.

At the start of the concert, an unexpected malfunction led to part of the stage equipment swaying and colliding with the NMIXX members, who were waiting to make their entrance on an elevated platform. As a result, some of the NMIXX members were spotted losing their balance, with at least one member falling over.

Due to the incident, the start of the concert was delayed by approximately 30 minutes, and most fans were left waiting without knowing the details of what had happened until after the show.

Later that evening, JYP Entertainment released the following statement in English:

Hello, this is SQU4D. We would like to address the delay during today’s NMIXX 1ST WORLD TOUR <EPISODE 1: ZERO FRONTIER> FINALE IN INCHEON concert. A malfunction in stage equipment used by the event production team caused a delay during the concert. As the organizer, we take this incident and the risk it posed to safety very seriously. We sincerely apologize to the members of NMIXX and everyone in attendance for the distress caused by the incident, and to all fans who were concerned upon hearing about it. With the safety of the artists and the audience as our top priority, we immediately paused the performance and conducted an urgent safety inspection. After thoroughly inspecting the equipment and taking the necessary corrective measures, we confirmed that it was safe to proceed and resumed the performance. We will conduct a comprehensive technical inspection of the equipment involved and thoroughly review our safety procedures across all aspects of concert production. We will also strengthen our procedures for identifying and addressing potential hazards in advance to prevent similar incidents from recurring. Once again, we sincerely apologize for the concern and inconvenience caused by the delay. We thank everyone who attended today’s concert and showed their support for NMIXX. The safety of our artists and audiences remains our highest priority, and we are committed to strengthening safety measures and managing our concerts responsibly. Thank you.

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