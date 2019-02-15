Idols Attend Their Graduation For School Of Performing Arts Seoul

On February 14, a graduation ceremony was held for the School of Performing Arts Seoul. Attending the ceremony were several idols, most born in 2000, posing for press on the special day.

Check out some photos below!

Lee Dae Hwi

Lee Dae Hwi previously announced his decision to not take the college entrance exam this year. Instead, the member will be focusing on making his debut in Brand New Music’s upcoming boy group, along with Park Woo Jin, Lim Young Min, and Kim Dong Hyun.

Weki Meki’s Choi Yoojung

Choi Yoojung is a year older than most 2019 graduates, but her graduation was pushed back a year due to her busy schedule as a Weki Meki member. With a bright smile on her face, Choi Yoojung said, “I’m happy to be graduating after finishing off school. I will have fun with my friends at the ceremony today.”



Stray Kids’ Hyunjin

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin attended graduation with his bandmate I.N, who is also a student at the School of Performing Arts Seoul. Hyunjin recently became the new “Music Core” MC.

Hyunjin and I.N also held a Naver V Live broadcast on their way to the ceremony.

ITZY’s Lia

Lia, who made her grand debut with “DALLA DALLA” on February 12, also graduated from the School of Performing Arts Seoul.

PRISTIN’s Xiyeon

Xiyeon also attended her graduation for the School of Performing Arts Seoul.

MOMOLAND’s Ahin

Ahin sweetly smiled for the cameras at the graduation ceremony.

TRCNG’s Hayoung, Hakmin, and Jihun

Hayoung, Hakmin, and Jihun all graduated from the School of Performing Arts Seoul. Their bandmates Jisung and Hyunwoo graduated from Hanlim Arts School two days ago.

DIA’s Somyi

DIA’s Somyi posed with a flower bouquet and showed excitement for her graduation with a smile on her face.

VERIVERY’s Yongseung

All members of VERIVERY attended to support Yongseung at his graduation.

APRIL’s Yena

April’s Yena graduated from the School of Performing Arts Seoul, as well.

IZ’s Junyoung

Junyoung graduated from the School of Performing Arts Seoul with the support of all IZ members.

FAVORITE’s Junghee

Junghee attended graduation along with her fellow FAVORITE members.

Congratulations to all the graduates!

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews