Jang Da A To Star In New Drama Uhm Jung Hwa And Song Seung Heon Are In Talks For

Jang Da A will be starring in a new drama!

On February 28, IZE Magazine reported that Jang Da A will star in the upcoming drama “My Precious Star” (literal translation).

Her agency Starship Entertainment confirmed the news, stating, “Jang Da A has officially joined the cast of the upcoming drama ‘My Precious Star.’”

“My Precious Star” is a romantic comedy that follows top actress Im Se Ra, who, at the peak of her career after winning the youngest-ever Best Actress award, suddenly suffers an accident that forces her into a 25-year hiatus. The drama will depict her journey as she fights to reclaim her place in the industry and step back in front of the camera.

Veteran stars Uhm Jung Hwa and Song Seung Heon are currently in talks to take on leading roles in the series.

Jang Da A made her successful acting debut last year in the TVING original drama “Pyramid Game,” quickly gaining recognition for her compelling performance. In December, she further solidified her rising star status by winning the Rookie of the Year Award at the 2024 Asia Artist Awards.

