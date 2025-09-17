30+ Drama Korea Sekarang Tersedia Di Indonesia Di Viki: Tonton Sekarang
Berita gembira untuk para penggemar drama Korea yang berada di Indonesia!
Layanan streaming OTT Rakuten Viki, situs ternama untuk menonton konten Asia, kini telah meluncurkan berbagai konten yang tersedia di wilayah Asia Tenggara, termasuk Indonesia.
Film dan drama Korea berikut sekarang tersedia untuk ditonton dengan subtitle bahasa Indonesia:
- “A Hundred Memories”
- “Absolute Boyfriend”
- “Are You Human Too?”
- “Bad Memory Eraser”
- “BITCH X RICH”
- “BITCH X RICH 2”
- “Descendants of the Sun”
- “DNA Lover”
- “Face Me”
- “Forest”
- “Heo’s Diner”
- “Kokdu: Season of Deity”
- “Love Rain”
- “Love Scout”
- “Love Song for Illusion”
- “Meow, the Secret Boy”
- “Motel California”
- “My Happy Ending”
- “My Lovely Journey”
- “Our Golden Days”
- “Pump Up the Healthy Love”
- “Serendipity’s Embrace”
- “Spring of Youth”
- “The First Night with the Duke”
- “The Haunted Palace”
- “The Red Sleeve”
- “The Tale of Nokdu”
- “Uncontrollably Fond”
- “User Not Found”
- “What Comes After Love”
Drama Korea populer lainnya termasuk “Lovely Runner,” “My Dearest Nemesis,” “Study Group,” dan “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim” akan tersedia di akhir bulan ini.
Yuk mulai dengan menonton “Descendants of the Sun” di bawah ini, dan kunjungi Viki untuk menonton semua drama lainnya:
Untuk updates lebih lanjut, ikuti Instagram Viki Indonesia di sini dan TikTok di sini!