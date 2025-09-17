30+ Drama Korea Sekarang Tersedia Di Indonesia Di Viki: Tonton Sekarang

Sep 17, 2025
Berita gembira untuk para penggemar drama Korea yang berada di Indonesia!

Layanan streaming OTT Rakuten Viki, situs ternama untuk menonton konten Asia, kini telah meluncurkan berbagai konten yang tersedia di wilayah Asia Tenggara, termasuk Indonesia.

Film dan drama Korea berikut sekarang tersedia untuk ditonton dengan subtitle bahasa Indonesia:

Drama Korea populer lainnya termasuk “Lovely Runner,” “My Dearest Nemesis,” “Study Group,” dan “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim” akan tersedia di akhir bulan ini.

Yuk mulai dengan menonton “Descendants of the Sun” di bawah ini, dan kunjungi Viki untuk menonton semua drama lainnya:

Untuk updates lebih lanjut, ikuti Instagram Viki Indonesia di sini dan TikTok di sini!

 

A Hundred Memories
Absolute Boyfriend (KR)
Are You Human Too
Bad Memory Eraser
BITCH X RICH
BITCH X RICH 2
Descendants of the Sun
DNA Lover
Face Me
forest
Heo's Diner
Kokdu: Season of Deity
Love Rain
Love Scout
Love Song for Illusion
Meow the Secret Boy
Motel California
My Happy Ending
My Lovely Journey
Our Golden Days
Pump Up the Healthy Love
Serendipity's Embrace
Spring of Youth
The First Night With the Duke
The Haunted Palace
The Red Sleeve
The Tale Of Nokdu
Uncontrollably Fond
User Not Found
What Comes After Love

