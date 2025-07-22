Watch: Song Seung Heon Poses As Uhm Jung Hwa’s Manager To Find Out If She’s The Real Jang Da A In “My Troublesome Star” Teaser

Upcoming drama “My Troublesome Star” has unveiled a new teaser!

“My Troublesome Star” is a romantic comedy about Korea’s biggest top star Im Se Ra (Jang Da A), who mysteriously vanishes and wakes up one day as Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), an ordinary middle-aged woman. The drama follows Bong Cheong Ja as she struggles to navigate life after losing 25 years of her memory, with the help of detective Dokgo Chul (Song Seung Heon).

The series will reunite the production team behind the drama “Good Casting.” With stylish direction, and writing that connects with a broad audience, the series promises to deliver a classic romantic comedy.

In particular, attention is on the reunion of Uhm Jung Hwa and Song Seung Heon, who are working together again for the first time in 10 years since the film “Wonderful Nightmare.”

The teaser opens with the first meeting between Im Se Ra (Jang Da A), a young woman with a radiant, youthful face, and a younger version of Dokgo Chul (Lee Min Jae) as a rookie detective. It then shifts to the shocking moment when Im Se Ra suddenly transforms into Bong Cheong Ja, a woman in her 50s, capturing the collapse of her reality.

Dokgo Chul appears with a startled expression and, caught in a completely unexpected situation, goes undercover as the manager of Bong Cheong Ja, who insists she is the “former Im Se Ra,” adding a dose of humor to the story.

Watch the full teaser below!

“My Troublesome Star” is set to premiere on August 18 at 10 p.m. KST.

