Uhm Jung Hwa And Song Seung Heon Mirror Each Other’s Smile In New Poster For “My Troublesome Star”

Upcoming drama “My Troublesome Star” has unveiled a new poster featuring Uhm Jung Hwa and Song Seung Heon!

“My Troublesome Star” is a romantic comedy about Korea’s biggest top star Im Se Ra (Jang Da A), who mysteriously vanishes and wakes up one day as Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), an ordinary middle-aged woman. The drama follows Bong Cheong Ja as she struggles to navigate life after losing 25 years of her memory, with the help of detective Dokgo Chul (Song Seung Heon).

The newly released poster builds excitement with its lovely synergy that defies time. Bong Cheong Ja and Dokgo Chul, both with sweet poses and warm smiles, immediately catch the eye. The phrase, “A time-flying romantic comedy of a career-break top star,” paired with blooming hearts and a bright backdrop, hints at a romance rekindled after 25 years.

Im Se Ra, the legendary top star who once dominated South Korea’s entertainment industry before vanishing without a trace, is making her return. The story follows her as she tries to recover her lost memories and dreams, alongside her benefactor-like undercover manager, setting the stage for a spectacular comeback that audiences are already eager to see.

Uhm Jung Hwa described Bong Cheong Ja and Dokgo Chul’s on-screen chemistry as “refreshing,” saying, “Their romance has a freshness that rivals youth.” She added, “Please look forward to a chemistry that is adorable, heart-fluttering, and a little bittersweet that you will wonder if it is possible to be this lovable.”

Song Seung Heon also said, “‘Comfort’ and ‘excitement’ are the key words for Bong Cheong Ja and Dokgo Chul’s chemistry as a couple. They bring each other an unusual sense of comfort and ease, and within that, the heart-fluttering moments they share will deliver a unique kind of chemistry.”

“My Troublesome Star” is set to premiere on August 18 at 10 p.m. KST.

