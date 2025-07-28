Watch: Uhm Jung Hwa And Song Seung Heon Rekindle A Romance Across Time In “My Troublesome Star”

Upcoming drama “My Troublesome Star” has dropped its main trailer!

“My Troublesome Star” is a romantic comedy about Korea’s biggest star Im Se Ra (Jang Da A), who mysteriously vanishes and wakes up one day as Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), an ordinary middle-aged woman. The drama follows Bong Cheong Ja as she struggles to navigate life after losing 25 years of her memory, with the help of detective Dokgo Chul (Song Seung Heon).

The newly released teaser opens with Bong Cheong Ja in complete shock: she closes her eyes in 1999 and wakes up in 2025. Im Se Ra, once the nation’s brightest star, is gone, and she is now simply Bong Cheong Ja, a woman no one recognizes or believes to be Im Se Ra.

However, the tables begin to turn when Dokgo Chul, stunned, declares, “Bong Cheong Ja is really Im Se Ra.” A flashback reveals a romantic past between top star Im Se Ra (Jang Da A) and rookie cop Dokgo Chul (Lee Min Jae), building anticipation for how their unexpected reunion will unfold.

Bong Cheong Ja’s return also shakes up the lives of those who once lived in her shadow. Go Hee Young (Lee El), a longtime supporting actress, has since become a leading star. Kang Doo Won (Oh Dae Hwan), formerly Im Se Ra’s timid road manager, now heads a major entertainment agency. When he confidently says, “Let’s sign a contract,” Bong Cheong Ja decides to make her comeback—but must start from scratch in a completely changed world.

Meanwhile, Dokgo Chul keeps reappearing to protect her. “It’s a manager’s job to protect their artist,” he says, having gone undercover as her manager for reasons yet unknown. His presence—both then and now—hints at something deeper, stirring curiosity and romance.

With Dokgo Chul encouraging her—“Stand tall, and hold your head high”—Bong Cheong Ja gears up for a fearless return. The teaser ends with the two running hand-in-hand past a swarm of reporters, teasing a heartfelt romance that transcends time.

Watch the teaser below:

“My Troublesome Star” is set to premiere on August 18 at 10 p.m. KST.

