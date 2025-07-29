Uhm Jung Hwa And Song Seung Heon Team Up Amid Life’s Biggest Setbacks In New Drama “My Troublesome Star”

Upcoming drama “My Troublesome Star” has unveiled new stills highlighting the chemistry between Song Seung Heon and Uhm Jung Hwa!

“My Troublesome Star” is a romantic comedy about Korea’s biggest star Im Se Ra (Jang Da A), who mysteriously vanishes and wakes up one day as Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), an ordinary middle-aged woman. The drama follows Bong Cheong Ja as she struggles to navigate life after losing 25 years of her memory, with the help of detective Dokgo Chul (Song Seung Heon).

The newly released stills hint at the reunion and the evolving relationship between Bong Cheong Ja and Dokgo Chul. Years ago, when Dokgo Chul was a rookie detective, he had a chance encounter with top star Im Se Ra. After rising to fame across the country and then disappearing without a trace, she returns 25 years later—now as Bong Cheong Ja—standing before Dokgo Chul once again.

Initially, Dokgo Chul is displeased at the absurdity of Bong Cheong Ja, who claims to be Im Se Ra despite having lost all sense of time and memory. Undeterred, Bong Cheong Ja fires back with a fiery glare. Bong Cheong Ja, who went from being a “national goddess” to an ordinary citizen, and Dokgo Chul, who got demoted to a traffic cop, reunite at the worst possible moment.

However, the next stills pique interest as the two begin their alliance. Dokgo Chul, full of charisma, flashes his civil servant ID. Behind him, Bong Cheong Ja looks triumphant. Another still shows Bong Cheong Ja and Dokgo Chul in close proximity, hinting at an exciting change in their relationship.

The chemistry between Uhm Jung Hwa and Song Seung Heon, who are reuniting after 10 years, is also one of the drama’s main highlights. Uhm Jung Hwa shared, “It had been a long time since we met, but nothing had changed. I was moved because not only his looks, but also his heart, remained the same. Even in scenes that were not his, he gave his best effort, and I could feel his sincerity toward acting. I am happy we worked together, and I learned a lot.”

Song Seung Heon also said, “Because we had worked together before, I was able to act with more depth and comfort, and we were able to create a more natural chemistry. I even thought, ‘As expected from actress Uhm Jung Hwa,’ because she not only led the atmosphere on set so well, but also brought a reassuring presence just by being there. I was happy to reunite on the same project after such a long time.”

“My Troublesome Star” is set to premiere on August 18 at 10 p.m. KST.

