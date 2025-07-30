Song Seung Heon, Uhm Jung Hwa, Jang Da A, And Lee Min Jae Share A Timeless Bond In New Posters For 'My Troublesome Star'

Upcoming drama “My Troublesome Star” has unveiled new posters highlighting the everlasting chemistry between its main characters!

“My Troublesome Star” is a romantic comedy about Korea’s biggest star Im Se Ra (Jang Da A), who mysteriously vanishes and wakes up one day as Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), an ordinary middle-aged woman. With the help of detective Dokgo Chul (Song Seung Heon), Bong Cheong Ja struggles to navigate life after losing 25 years of her memory.

The two posters hint at a before-and-after romance linking Bong Cheong Ja and Dokgo Chul’s past and present. In the first poster, “national goddess” Im Se Ra holds a best actress trophy, drawing attention, while beneath her, Bong Cheong Ja’s eyes sparkle as if she is about to stir up trouble.

Although her glamorous past has been erased, Bong Cheong Ja’s expression radiates confidence and charm, as if she is still living in those shining days. Meanwhile, the present-day Dokgo Chul gazes at her with a sweet smile. Now a seasoned veteran, he contrasts sharply with his younger self, rookie detective Dokgo Chul (Lee Min Jae), who shyly gazes at Im Se Ra.

Another poster highlights the youthful past of the nation’s first love, Im Se Ra, and rookie detective Dokgo Chul. Bong Cheong Ja, who was once a “national goddess” but is now an ordinary person, and Dokgo Chul, who was demoted after becoming entangled in an unexpected incident, reunite at the lowest point in their lives. After they meet again, Dokgo Chul remains by the side of the mysterious Bong Cheong Ja, who claims to be the top star that suddenly vanished 25 years ago.

The tagline on both posters reads, “(Former) National Goddess’s (Current) Challenge to Become a National Star.”

“My Troublesome Star” is set to premiere on August 18 at 10 p.m. KST.

