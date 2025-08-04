Uhm Jung Hwa And Song Seung Heon Navigate New Realities As Lee El And Oh Dae Hwan Thrive In “My Troublesome Star”

The upcoming drama “My Troublesome Star” has unveiled a new group poster!

“My Troublesome Star” is a romantic comedy about Korea’s biggest star Im Se Ra (Jang Da A), who mysteriously vanishes and wakes up one day as Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), an ordinary middle-aged woman. With the help of detective Dokgo Chul (Song Seung Heon), Bong Cheong Ja struggles to navigate life after losing 25 years of her memory.

The newly released poster highlights the intriguing dynamics between Bong Cheong Ja, Dokgo Chul, Go Hee Young (Lee El), and Kang Doo Won (Oh Dae Hwan). Once the nation’s beloved celebrity, Bong Cheong Ja is now an ordinary middle-aged woman who has lost a quarter-century of her life overnight. Dokgo Chul was once a top detective but has since been demoted. Their mismatched partnership hints at a hilarious collaboration and a whimsical romance as they attempt to recover what was lost.

Meanwhile, Go Hee Young and Kang Doo Won have transformed into power players in the entertainment world during Im Se Ra’s absence. Go Hee Young—formerly a perpetual supporting actress who endured years in Im Se Ra’s shadow—has finally stepped into the spotlight and reinvented herself as a leading star. But just as she reaches her prime, Im Se Ra returns, raising questions about how their dynamic will shift.

Kang Doo Won, once a timid road manager constantly tiptoeing around Im Se Ra, has now become the head of a global entertainment agency. All eyes are on how his reunion with the woman he once served will unfold.

As relationships flip and roles reverse, anticipation is high for Bong Cheong Ja’s comeback show. No longer the glamorous top star she once was, can she rise again—from nothing—and take the industry by storm?

“My Troublesome Star” is set to premiere on August 18 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

