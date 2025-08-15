“My Troublesome Star” Cast Brings Dedication And Smiles On Set In Behind-The-Scenes Photos Ahead Of Premiere

Ahead of the premiere, “My Troublesome Star” has shared behind-the-scenes photos highlighting the cast’s professionalism and the lively atmosphere on set!

“My Troublesome Star” is a romantic comedy about Korea’s biggest star Im Se Ra (Jang Da A), who mysteriously vanishes and wakes up one day as Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), an ordinary middle-aged woman. Song Seung Heon stars as Dokgo Chul, a former detective who helps Bong Cheong Ja as she struggles to navigate life after losing 25 years in the blink of an eye.

In the newly released stills, Uhm Jung Hwa grabs attention with a clear on-and-off moment, effortlessly shifting between seriousness and charm as she fully steps into the role of career-interrupted top star Bong Cheong Ja. A two-shot with Hyun Bong Sik, who plays former rising star Goo Nam Joo, also brings laughs.

Uhm Jung Hwa recalled the joy on set, saying, “Every actor was shining, and the set was full of laughter and energy.”

Song Seung Heon draws admiration with his flawless look, even while focusing on the script just before filming. He gives a standout performance as Dokgo Chul, a traffic cop who goes undercover as Bong Cheong Ja’s manager while aiming to return to the violent crimes unit.

Returning to the romantic comedy genre after a long break, Song Seung Heon said, “The talented actors each brought their characters to life, which helped me fully immerse myself in the performance. The cast’s chemistry and atmosphere on set were friendly.”

Lee El and Oh Dae Hwan bring humor with a surprising charm that contrasts with their characters. Lee El plays the elegant top star Go Hee Young, while Oh Dae Hwan portrays the comic villain Kang Doo Won. While their smiles reflect the lively atmosphere on set, the two are set to raise tension as villains who could shake up Bong Cheong Ja’s return.

Lee El said, “I was most looking forward to meeting senior Uhm Jung Hwa, and as expected, I fell for her truly lovely and pure nature. There were many scenes with Oh Dae Hwan where we had to raise our voices at each other, and it was hard to hold back laughter.”

Oh Dae Hwan added, “The actors’ chemistry was excellent. The characters are distinct, which made acting easier, and thanks to the seniors, the set was bright and enjoyable.”

“My Troublesome Star” will premiere on August 18 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Uhm Jung Hwa in “Okay Madam” below:

Watch Now

And watch Song Seung Heon in “The Player 2: Master of Swindlers” on Viki here:

Watch Now

Source (1)