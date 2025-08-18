Jang Da A And Lee Min Jae’s Tender Past Comes Crashing Into The Present With Uhm Jung Hwa And Song Seung Heon In “My Troublesome Star”

ENA’s “My Troublesome Star” has shared a sneak peek at the dramatic reunion between Uhm Jung Hwa and Song Seung Heon!

“My Troublesome Star” is a romantic comedy about Korea’s biggest star Im Se Ra (Jang Da A), who mysteriously vanishes and wakes up one day as Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), an ordinary middle-aged woman. Song Seung Heon will star as Dokgo Chul, a former detective who helps Bong Cheong Ja as she struggles to navigate life after losing 25 years in the blink of an eye.

The newly released stills spotlight the sharp contrast between Bong Cheong Ja and Dokgo Chul’s past and present. In one scene, Bong Cheong Ja wakes up in a hospital, only to be rattled when nobody recognizes her. Meanwhile, Dokgo Chul’s bewildered look as he listens to her insist she is the “nation’s goddess” Im Se Ra adds to the intrigue. With her hands firmly on her hips, Bong Cheong Ja looks ready for battle, hinting at the pair’s extraordinary reunion.

The stills also revisit their youthful past, brimming with a very different kind of tension. Im Se Ra (played by Jang Da Ah), once the youngest actress ever to win Best Actress, captivates with her radiant smile. In 1999, she dominated the nation with her unparalleled star power, but behind the spotlight was a hidden darkness that raises questions about her story. In one photo, she tearfully phones none other than rookie detective Dokgo Chul (Lee Min Jae). Although worlds apart—a national icon and a greenhorn cop—the reason for their entanglement remains shrouded in mystery. Another still captures Dokgo Chul gently tending to Im Se Ra’s wounds, while she gazes back at him intently, unable to look away.

What secret lies behind her sudden disappearance of 25 years, and what chaotic comeback show will unfold when Bong Cheong Ja and Dokgo Chul cross paths again after decades?

“My Troublesome Star” will premiere on August 18 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

Watch a teaser for the drama here:

