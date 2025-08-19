Song Seung Heon’s Detective Instincts Kick In As He Feels Something Amiss Around Uhm Jung Hwa In “My Troublesome Star”

Uhm Jung Hwa and Song Seung Heon will become unexpectedly entangled once again in tonight’s episode of “My Troublesome Star”!

“My Troublesome Star” is a romantic comedy about Korea’s biggest star Im Se Ra (Jang Da A), who mysteriously vanishes and wakes up one day as Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), an ordinary middle-aged woman. Song Seung Heon will star as Dokgo Chul, a former detective who helps Bong Cheong Ja as she struggles to navigate life after losing 25 years in the blink of an eye.

Spoilers

The newly released photos capture Bong Cheong Ja and Dokgo Chul’s late-night meeting, not as a superstar and a detective, but now as a traffic accident victim and a traffic cop. Dokgo Chul discovers a familiar business card in Cheong Ja’s wallet, but with all her memories erased, his questions only leave her flustered.

His serious gaze, however, suggests that he can’t help but be concerned about her. The instincts from his days as a sharp-witted violent crimes detective seem to kick in, hinting that something unusual is surrounding Cheong Ja. The previous teaser also showed him following clues from Cheong Ja’s accident, raising questions about what suspicions he may have sensed.

Meanwhile, Cheong Ja’s chaotic attempts to adjust to reality deliver both humor and pathos. One still shows her sitting dazed in the back of a truck, hinting at yet another whirlwind commotion. Another shows her at a community kitchen, further deepening curiosity about the life hidden in the 25 years she’s lost. As Cheong Ja moves on from denial and begins to confront reality head-on, anticipation builds for the unpredictable challenges awaiting her.

The production team shared, “In today’s episode, Cheong Ja finally lets go of denial and begins fighting to reclaim the years she lost. Look forward to Cheong Ja’s struggles and Dokgo Chul’s sharp instincts as a former detective coming into play.”

The next episode of “My Troublesome Star” airs on August 19 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch the first episode of the drama on Viki below:

