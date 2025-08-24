Watch: CORTIS Drops New Dance Practice Videos For Debut Tracks 'GO!' And 'What You Want'

BIGHIT MUSIC’s new boy group CORTIS has shared a closer look at the choreographies for their debut tracks!

On August 24, CORTIS released “Moving version” dance practice videos for their pre-debut single “GO!” and their debut track “What You Want.”

In contrast to the group’s previously released “Fix version” dance practice videos, which offered full views of the high-energy choreographies for both songs, the new videos include close-up shots of the members’ facial expressions as well.

Check out CORTIS’s new dance practice videos for “GO!” and “What You Want” below!

You can also watch both of CORTIS’s previously released “Fix” version” dance practice videos for the songs below:

Watch CORTIS’s debut performances on the latest episode of “Inkigayo” on Viki below:

