PURPLE KISS Announces Dates And Cities For Final Tour Before November Disbandment

PURPLE KISS has revealed the dates and cities for their upcoming U.S. tour “A Violet to Remember”!

On August 24 local time, PURPLE KISS announced their plans for their final tour before their impending disbandment in November.

PURPLE KISS’s “A Violet to Remember” tour will take them to 13 cities across the United States: after kicking things off in Charlotte on October 5, the group will perform in Washington, DC on October 7, Philadelphia on October 8, New York City on October 10, Boston on October 11, Columbus on October 13, Detroit on October 14, Chicago on October 16, Minneapolis on October 18, Kansas City on October 20, Dallas on October 22, Los Angeles on October 25, and San Jose on October 28.

Ahead of the tour, PURPLE KISS will be releasing their first English-language album, “OUR NOW,” on August 31 at 6 p.m. KST.

Earlier this month, RBW announced that PURPLE KISS would be disbanding in November after four years together. However, the agency also stated that in the months ahead of their official disbandment, the group would be releasing an English album, promoting in Japan, touring the United States, and holding a concert in Korea.

Is PURPLE KISS coming to a city near you?