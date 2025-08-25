Song Seung Heon Shows Up In Time To Help Uhm Jung Hwa Amid Chaos In “My Troublesome Star”

Song Seung Heon comes in time to rescue Uhm Jung Hwa in tonight’s episode of “My Troublesome Star”!

“My Troublesome Star” is a romantic comedy about Korea’s biggest star Im Se Ra (Jang Da A), who mysteriously vanishes and wakes up one day as Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), an ordinary middle-aged woman. Song Seung Heon stars as Dokgo Chul, a former detective who helps Bong Cheong Ja as she struggles to navigate life after losing 25 years in the blink of an eye.

Spoilers

The previous episode showed Bong Cheong Ja struggling to adjust to reality after losing 25 years of her life. She came to accept that she was no longer Im Se Ra, the “nation’s goddess” adored by all, but an ordinary, middle-aged woman unknown to anyone. The chaotic reunion between the amnesiac Bong Cheong Ja and Dokgo Chul, now a demoted police officer, also raised anticipation for what comes next. In particular, Dokgo Chul’s suspicion about Bong Cheong Ja’s traffic accident added intrigue to the mystery of the years she lost.

The newly released stills capture Bong Cheong Ja at the center of a gosiwon (Korean accommodation) commotion. Surrounded and questioned by the residents, her flustered expression hints that something serious has happened. Caught not in cheers or affectionate looks but in suspicious stares, she faces a situation she has never encountered before, and her reddened eyes reveal her sadness.

In the following still, Dokgo Chul’s commanding presence stands out. Appearing like a black knight once again at the worst moment of Bong Cheong Ja’s life, his arrival raises questions about whether he can resolve the crisis.

The next still captures Bong Cheong Ja, who looks as if she’s entranced and drawn to something. Go Hee Young (Lee El) won the Cannes Best Actress award, and all eyes are on how Bong Cheong Ja will react to the news that Go Hee Young achieved the dream she once aspired to. The complex emotions in Bong Cheong Ja’s wistful and sorrowful gaze further heighten anticipation for her comeback as she strives to reclaim the position she lost.

The production team shared, “In today’s episode, Bong Cheong Ja faces a decisive moment as she begins her comeback. Look forward to the exciting changes in her relationship with Dokgo Chul, and the turning point that opens a new chapter in her dream.”

The next episode of “My Troublesome Star” airs on August 25 at 10 p.m. KST.

