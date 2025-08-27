'BOYS II PLANET' Announces ATEEZ’s San As 3rd Planet Master

ATEEZ’s San will be joining Mnet’s “BOYS II PLANET” as the show’s third Planet Master!

The second season of the hit survival show “BOYS PLANET,” which gave rise to the project group ZEROBASEONE, “BOYS II PLANET” is a global K-pop project where fans from around the world help produce and launch a top-tier boy group.

Unlike most audition programs led by a single MC from start to finish, “BOYS II PLANET” takes on a new system where senior artists appear as special masters or planet masters, stepping in during missions or key moments to serve as mentors, role models, and sources of inspiration for the trainees.

Following Ong Seong Wu and Jo Yuri, San now joins the lineup as the third Planet Master. He will also take the stage as MC for the upcoming second Survivor Announcement Ceremony, where the fate of 48 contestants hangs in the balance.

San shared his excitement, saying, “I also experienced the trainee days when my passion for my dreams burned the brightest, so I’m truly thrilled to be able to connect with contestants who are carrying that same fire.”

Meanwhile, “BOYS II PLANET” will continue its fierce Position Battle stages on August 28 at 9:20 p.m. KST, followed by a partial live stream of the second Survivor Announcement Ceremony set for August 29 at 3 p.m. KST.

Global voting for “BOYS II PLANET” is currently open through the Mnet Plus app until August 29 at 10 a.m. KST.

Also share your picks through Soompi’s International Prediction Polls here!

Watch full episodes of “BOYS II PLANET” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)