August Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Aug 27, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between July 26 and August 26.

Jo Jung Suk, the star of “My Daughter Is a Zombie”—which recently became the biggest box office hit of 2025—topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,133,954.

Kim Nam Gil, who most recently starred in the drama “Trigger,” took second place with a brand reputation index of 4,292,397.

Choo Young Woo, who stole hearts in the hit drama “Head Over Heels,” ranked third with a brand reputation index of 3,896,409.

Park Bo Gum held onto his spot at fourth place this month with a brand reputation index of 3,552,480.

Finally, Lee Jong Suk, who recently starred in the popular drama “Law and The City,” came in a a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 3,320,567.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Jo Jung Suk
  2. Kim Nam Gil
  3. Choo Young Woo
  4. Park Bo Gum
  5. Lee Jong Suk
  6. Kim Young Kwang
  7. Lee Byung Hun
  8. Choi Yoon Ji
  9. Jung Chaeyeon
  10. Lee Jin Uk
  11. Ma Dong Seok
  12. Ahn Hyo Seop
  13. Yang Se Jong
  14. Mun Ka Young
  15. Cho Yi Hyun
  16. Im Soo Jung
  17. Yoon Kyung Ho
  18. Lee Min Ho
  19. Kim Hye Soo
  20. Go Youn Jung
  21. Park Bo Young
  22. Lee Jung Eun
  23. OH MY GIRL’s Arin
  24. Lee Jung Jae
  25. Yoon Kye Sang
  26. Cho Yeo Jeong
  27. Won Jin Ah
  28. Yum Jung Ah
  29. Park Hoon
  30. Kim Min Kyu

Binge-watch all of “Law and The City” with subtitles on Viki below:

And check out Kim Nam Gil’s drama “Through the Darkness” below!

