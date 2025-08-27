August Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between July 26 and August 26.

Jo Jung Suk, the star of “My Daughter Is a Zombie”—which recently became the biggest box office hit of 2025—topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,133,954.

Kim Nam Gil, who most recently starred in the drama “Trigger,” took second place with a brand reputation index of 4,292,397.

Choo Young Woo, who stole hearts in the hit drama “Head Over Heels,” ranked third with a brand reputation index of 3,896,409.

Park Bo Gum held onto his spot at fourth place this month with a brand reputation index of 3,552,480.

Finally, Lee Jong Suk, who recently starred in the popular drama “Law and The City,” came in a a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 3,320,567.

