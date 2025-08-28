Watch: 'BOYS II PLANET' Contestants Showcase Performances For Songs By Stray Kids, i-dle, SEVENTEEN, And More

“BOYS II PLANET” has aired all of the performances of the Position Battle!

Last week, the remaining 48 contestants formed teams for the Position Battle, where the performances are focused on either Rap, Vocal, or Dance.

Following the previous episode where three of the performances were revealed, the remaining nine performances were broadcast on the August 28 episode. Based on the rankings of on-site votes, the contestants’ levels within each team were re-adjusted to THREE STAR or ALL STAR.

Watch the performances below:

Vocal – “Run to you” (SEVENTEEN)

Kang Woo Jin, Sun Heng Yu, Yoon Min, Sen

Individual On-Site Votes:

1. Yoon Min – 1340 votes (THREE STAR)

2. Sun Heng Yu – 1120 votes (THREE STAR)

3. Sen – 1000 votes (TWO STAR)

4. Kang Woo Jin – 860 votes (TWO STAR)

Rap – “Smoke” (Dynamic Duo, Lee Young Ji)

Yeom Ye Chan, Yi Chen

Individual On-Site Votes:

1. Yeom Ye Chan – 1480 votes (THREE STAR)

2. Yi Chen – 1260 votes (TWO STAR)

Dance – “Bad” (Christopher)

Masato, Kim Jun Seo, Park Dong Gyu

Individual On-Site Votes:

1. Kim Jun Seo – 1310 votes (THREE STAR)

2. Park Dong Gyu – 1300 votes (THREE STAR)

3. Masato – 1090 votes (TWO STAR)

Dance – “Tambourine” (Eve)

Zhang Jia Hao, Xue Su Ren, Yumeki, Hu Han Wen, Tatsuki, Chen Kai Wen

Individual On-Site Votes:

1. Chen Kai Wen – 1270 votes (THREE STAR)

2. Hu Han Wen – 1140 votes (THREE STAR)

3. Zhang Jia Hao – 1130 votes (THREE STAR)

4. Tatsuki – 1120 votes (TWO STAR)

5. Xue Su Ren – 1070 votes (TWO STAR)

6. Yumeki – 720 votes (TWO STAR)

Vocal – “Rose Blossom” (H1-KEY)

Chueli Li Yu, Dang Hong Hai, Jang Han Eum, Park Jun Il, Kim Dong Yun

Individual On-Site Votes:

1. Jang Han Eum – 1480 votes (THREE STAR)

2. Park Jun Il – 1350 votes (THREE STAR)

3. Kim Dong Yun – 1310 votes (TWO STAR)

4. Dang Hong Hai – 1220 votes (TWO STAR)

5. Chueli Li Yu – 1130 votes (TWO STAR)

Rap – “Famous” (ALLDAY PROJECT)

Kim Tae Jo, Kim Jae Hyun, Seo Won

Individual On-Site Votes:

1. Kim Jae Hyun – 1410 votes (THREE STAR)

2. Kim Tae Jo – 1120 votes (TWO STAR)

3. Seo Won – 1030 votes (TWO STAR)

Vocal – “Breathe” (Lee Hi)

Yoo Kang Min, Jo Gye Hyeon, Zhou An Xin

Individual On-Site Votes:

1. Jo Gye Hyeon – 1330 votes (THREE STAR)

2. Zhou An Xin – 1280 votes (THREE STAR)

3. Yoo Kang Min – 1030 votes (TWO STAR)

Vocal – “Queencard” (i-dle)

Kim Si Hwan, Lee Leo, Chung Sang Hyeon, Kim In Hu

Individual On-Site Votes:

1. Chung Sang Hyeon – 1250 votes (THREE STAR)

2. Kim In Hu – 1150 votes (THREE STAR)

3. Kim Si Hwan – 930 votes (TWO STAR)

4. Lee Leo – 910 votes (TWO STAR)

Dance – “LALALALA” (Stray Kids)

Chen Bo Wen, Fan Zhe Yi, He Xin Long, Kim Geon Woo, Zhao Guang Xu

Individual On-Site Votes:

1. He Xin Long – 1330 votes (THREE STAR)

2. Kim Geon Woo – 1310 votes (THREE STAR)

3. Fan Zhe Yi – 1070 votes (THREE STAR)

4. Zhao Guang Xu – 930 votes (TWO STAR)

5. Chen Bo Wen – 730 votes (TWO STAR)

In addition to individual votes, the audience members also voted for their favorite performance from each of the Vocal, Dance, and Rap categories. Members of the top team from each category receive a benefit of 50,000 points.

These are the results of the team votes:

Vocal:

1. “Rose Blossom” – 1350 votes

2. “Breathe” – 1230 votes

3. “Run to you” – 1070 votes

4. “Queencard” – 1020 votes

Rap:

1. “FAMOUS” – 1320 votes

2. “Smoke” – 1250 votes

3. “HOT” – 1240 votes

Dance:

1. “LALALALA” – 1630 votes

2. “Bad” – 1290 votes

3. “XXL” – 1250 votes

4. “like JENNIE” and “Tambourine” – 1240 votes

The “LALALALA” team, which won the most votes overall, will additionally perform on “M Countdown” and hold an online fan meeting.

Global voting for “BOYS II PLANET” is available through the Mnet Plus app, and the current round of voting closes on August 29 at 10 a.m. KST.

