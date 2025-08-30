August Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 1,730 idols, using big data collected from July 28 to August 28.

BTS’s Jin topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,786,723, marking a 48.52 percent increase in his score since July. High-ranking phrases in Jin’s keyword analysis included “world tour,” “Run Jin,” and “all seats sold out,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “sell out,” “surpass,” and “sold out.”Jin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.86 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jimin took second place with a brand reputation index of 4,768,959, while BLACKPINK’s Rosé came in at a close third with a score of 4,585,129.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie rose to fourth place for August with a brand reputation index of 4,236,868, and BIGBANG’s G-Dragon rounded out the top five with a score of 4,144,379.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

