August Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Aug 30, 2025
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 1,730 idols, using big data collected from July 28 to August 28.

BTS’s Jin topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,786,723, marking a 48.52 percent increase in his score since July. High-ranking phrases in Jin’s keyword analysis included “world tour,” “Run Jin,” and “all seats sold out,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “sell out,” “surpass,” and “sold out.”Jin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.86 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jimin took second place with a brand reputation index of 4,768,959, while BLACKPINK’s Rosé came in at a close third with a score of 4,585,129.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie rose to fourth place for August with a brand reputation index of 4,236,868, and BIGBANG’s G-Dragon rounded out the top five with a score of 4,144,379.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS’s Jin
  2. BTS’s Jimin
  3. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  4. BLACKPINK’s Jennie 
  5. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  6. BTS’s V
  7. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  8. BTS’s Jungkook
  9. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  10. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  11. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  12. Red Velvet’s Joy
  13. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  14. IVE’s Rei
  15. aespa’s Winter
  16. Red Velvet’s Irene
  17. SHINee’s Key
  18. EXO’s Baekhyun
  19. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
  20. Red Velvet’s Wendy
  21. IVE’s Liz
  22. Red Velvet’s Yeri
  23. BTS’ Suga
  24. SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi
  25. BTS’s RM
  26. TVXQ’s Yunho
  27. IVE’s Gaeul
  28. THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo
  29. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  30. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel

