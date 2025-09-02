Lee Sun Bin, Ra Mi Ran, And Jo Aram Team Up For A Life-Changing Investment Journey In New Drama “To The Moon”

MBC’s upcoming drama “To the Moon” has unveiled new stills highlighting the chemistry between Lee Sun Bin, Ra Mi Ran, and Jo Aram!

Based on the novel of the same name, “To the Moon” tells the survival story of three working-class women who struggle to live on their salaries and turn to cryptocurrency investing. The drama will star Lee Sun Bin as Jung Da Hae, Ra Mi Ran as Kang Eun Sang, and Jo Aram as Kim Ji Song.

The stills highlight the natural chemistry among Jung Da Hae, Kang Eun Sang, and Kim Ji Song. Even in a single frame, their strong bond is evident, building anticipation for friendship-driven episodes that promise both laughter and heartfelt moments.

The unique appeal of the drama lies in the chemistry among its three women. Jung Da Hae, in her 30s, faces the challenges of reality but still dreams of a better future; Kang Eun Sang, in her 40s, is dedicated to earning and managing money; and Kim Ji Song, in her 20s, lives each day as if there is no tomorrow.

The three women form a close friendship through their shared experience as non-recruited employees at Maron Confectionery. Dreaming of a fresh start and a life-changing opportunity, the group sets out together on a cryptocurrency journey. Along the way, their roles as colleagues, friends, and sometimes comrades supporting one another are sure to draw audiences into the story and inspire warm encouragement.

The production team said, “The teamwork among Lee Sun Bin, Ra Mi Ran, and Jo Aram on set was flawless. Every moment they spent together was filled with laughter and ad-libs, keeping the set full of energy. We hope that vibrant energy is fully conveyed to viewers on screen. We ask for your continued interest and support until the first broadcast of ‘To the Moon.’”

“To the Moon” is set to premiere on September 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Lee Sun Bin in her film “Mission Possible” on Viki:

Watch Now

And watch Jo Aram in “The Auditors” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)