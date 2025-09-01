Song Seung Heon Boldly Backs Uhm Jung Hwa As They Confront Oh Dae Hwan In “My Troublesome Star”

“My Troublesome Star” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

“My Troublesome Star” is a romantic comedy about Korea’s biggest star Im Se Ra (Jang Da A), who mysteriously vanishes and wakes up one day as Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), an ordinary middle-aged woman. Song Seung Heon stars as Dokgo Chul, a former detective who helps Bong Cheong Ja as she struggles to navigate life after losing 25 years in the blink of an eye.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Bong Cheong Ja took her bittersweet first steps back into the entertainment industry. No longer returning as a top star but as a minor actress, her comeback proved anything but easy. The episode closed with Dokgo Chul rushing to her aid after she was humiliated on set, setting the stage for her full-fledged comeback journey.

The newly released stills show Bong Cheong Ja lying in protest on the street in front of Two-One Entertainment, run by Kang Doo Won (Oh Dae Hwan), in a desperate bid to get through its doors. Breaking the tense standoff between her and the security guards, Dokgo Chul makes a bold entrance. When he flashes his police ID, Bong Cheong Ja beams proudly from behind him, hinting at the start of an unexpected alliance.

Another set of stills captures the much-anticipated face-off between Bong Cheong Ja, Dokgo Chul, and Kang Doo Won. Unlike his previously timid attitude in front of Im Se Ra, Kang Doo Won now greets them with cool composure. The subtle tension between him and Dokgo Chul—especially with a flustered Bong Cheong Ja caught between the two—raises the suspense even further.

Kang Doo Won had earlier exchanged cryptic words with Go Hee Young (Lee El), saying, “Over the years, we’ve built trust, hope, and secrets, haven’t we?” This mysterious remark added even more weight to the unresolved puzzle of Bong Cheong Ja’s missing 25 years.

Meanwhile, additional stills reveal Dokgo Chul caught in a troubling incident. After picking up on something suspicious about Bong Cheong Ja’s car accident, his old instincts as an ace detective from the violent crimes unit seem to resurface. The clue he discovers is expected to become a critical turning point in the story.

The next episode of “My Troublesome Star” airs on September 1 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch the previous episodes of “My Troublesome Star” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)