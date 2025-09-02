Lee Sun Bin, Ra Mi Ran, Kim Young Dae, And Jo Aram Exude Cheerful Energy In 'To The Moon' Poster

MBC’s upcoming drama “To the Moon” has released a new poster!

Based on the novel of the same name, “To the Moon” tells the survival story of three working-class women who struggle to live on their salaries and turn to cryptocurrency investing.

Lee Sun Bin plays Jung Da Hae, a non-recruited employee on Maron Confectionery’s marketing and PR team. Da Hae, who has no particularly impressive credentials, is one of the few non-recruited hires at the company. Despite an unstable job environment, a tiny paycheck, and unspoken discrimination from recruited employees, she shows a persistent spirit.

Jo Aram plays Kim Ji Song, a non-recruited employee on the accounting team at Maron Confectionery. Representing Gen Z’s “YOLO” lifestyle, Ji Song struggles with credit card debt yet continues to spend freely on shopping, dating, and hobbies.

Ra Mi Ran stars as Kang Eun Sang, a Management Support team member at Maron Confectionery, who has faced countless failures, from stock investments to various startups. Still, she refuses to give up. At work, she runs “Kang Eun Sang’s Shop,” selling miscellaneous goods, and seizes every chance she can to earn money.

Kim Young Dae will star as Ham Ji Woo, the director of the Big Data TF team at Maron Confectionery. From skills to looks to wealth, Ham Ji Woo appears to have it all—but unlike the drama’s three female leads, he is chasing his dreams, not money.

The newly released poster depicts Jung Da Hae, Kang Eun Sang, Kim Ji Song, and Ham Ji Woo with coin-shaped snacks bursting like fireworks above their heads. Jung Da Hae points toward the sky with a curious gaze, Kang Eun Sang smiles while holding a calculator, Kim Ji Song beams brightly in an adorable pose, and Ham Ji Woo holds a cup of coffee with a bright smile.

The poster’s caption, “Could we also have a secret move to turn this game around?”, captures the ambitious dreams and determination of the characters as they strive to change their lives, piquing curiosity about what lies ahead for them.

The production team commented, “These charming actors showed teamwork that exceeded our expectations. We are so grateful to the cast for creating a filming set where the laughter never stopped for a single second. We hope viewers can get a glimpse of the chemistry between actors Lee Sun Bin, Ra Mi Ran, Jo Aram, and Kim Young Dae through this poster.”

“To the Moon” is set to premiere on September 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

