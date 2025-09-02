Stray Kids' 'CEREMONY' Debuts On Billboard Hot 100 + Group Takes No. 1 On Artist 100

Stray Kids has just scored their fourth entry on Billboard’s Hot 100!

On September 2 local time, Billboard announced that Stray Kids’ new title track “CEREMONY” had debuted at No. 52 on the Hot 100, its weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States.

“CEREMONY” is Stray Kids’ fourth song to enter the chart, following “LALALALA” (which peaked at No. 90), “Lose My Breath” (No. 90), and “Chk Chk Boom” (No. 49).

Stray Kids also re-entered Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 1, marking their sixth overall week at the top of the chart.

Meanwhile, “CEREMONY” debuted at No. 8 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 10 on the Global 200. According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “CEREMONY” racked up 44 million streams and 10,000 sales worldwide during the week ending on August 28.

Earlier this week, Billboard also revealed that Stray Kids’ new album “KARMA” had debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200—making Stray Kids the group with the most No. 1 albums this century.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!