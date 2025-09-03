Watch: Stray Kids Takes 5th Win For "CEREMONY" On "Show Champion"; Performances By Kep1er, Soojin, And More
Stray Kids has won a fifth music show trophy for “CEREMONY”!
On the September 3 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were 8TURN’s “Electric Heart,” IVE’s “XOXZ,” KiiiKiii’s “DANCING ALONE,” Stray Kids’ “CEREMONY,” and AMPERS&ONE’s “That’s That.”
The trophy ultimately went to Stray Kids! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:
Performers on today’s show included Kep1er, Soojin, B.A.P’s Jung Daehyun, 8TURN, AMPERS&ONE, MADEIN S, Juniel, 20th Century Boy’z, In A Minute, iii, Queenz Eye, N.TOP, ANGEL NOISE, and Too Many Color (TMC).
Check out their performances below!
Kep1er – “BUBBLE GUM”
Soojin – “BADITUDE”
B.A.P’s Jung Daehyun – “HAENG-RO”
8TURN – “Electric Heart”
AMPERS&ONE – “That’s That”
MADEIN S – “BLUE”
Juniel – “Eternal Comet”
20th Century Boy’z – “ENERGY”
In A Minute – “How We Do”
iii – “Forbidden Midnight”
Queenz Eye – “ACHA!”
N.TOP – “Stay With U”
ANGEL NOISE – “Ram Pang Pang”
Too Many Color (TMC) – “Dangerous”
Congratulations to Stray Kids!