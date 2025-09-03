Watch: Stray Kids Takes 5th Win For 'CEREMONY' On 'Show Champion'; Performances By Kep1er, Soojin, And More

Stray Kids has won a fifth music show trophy for “CEREMONY”!

On the September 3 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were 8TURN’s “Electric Heart,” IVE’s “XOXZ,” KiiiKiii’s “DANCING ALONE,” Stray Kids’ “CEREMONY,” and AMPERS&ONE’s “That’s That.”

The trophy ultimately went to Stray Kids! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included Kep1er, Soojin, B.A.P’s Jung Daehyun, 8TURN, AMPERS&ONE, MADEIN S, Juniel, 20th Century Boy’z, In A Minute, iii, Queenz Eye, N.TOP, ANGEL NOISE, and Too Many Color (TMC).

Check out their performances below!

Kep1er – “BUBBLE GUM”

Soojin – “BADITUDE”

B.A.P’s Jung Daehyun – “HAENG-RO”

8TURN – “Electric Heart”

AMPERS&ONE – “That’s That”

MADEIN S – “BLUE”

Juniel – “Eternal Comet”

20th Century Boy’z – “ENERGY”

In A Minute – “How We Do”

iii – “Forbidden Midnight”

Queenz Eye – “ACHA!”

N.TOP – “Stay With U”

ANGEL NOISE – “Ram Pang Pang”

Too Many Color (TMC) – “Dangerous”

Congratulations to Stray Kids!