Watch: Stray Kids Takes 6th Win For 'CEREMONY' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By “BOYS II PLANET” Contestants, TREASURE, And More

Stray Kids has won their sixth music show trophy for their new title track “CEREMONY”!

On the September 4 episode of M Countdown, the candidates for first place were Stray Kids’s “CEREMONY” and IVE’s “XOXZ.” Stray Kids ultimately took the prize with a total of 9,659 points.

Congratulations to Stray Kids! Watch the winner announcement below!

Performers on today’s show included MONSTA X, IVE, ZEROBASEONE, TREASURE, “BOYS II PLANET” contestants (“LALALALA” team), MCs ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin and BOYNEXTDOOR’s Jaehyun, CORTIS and Teezo Touchdown, 2PM’s Jun. K, Sunmi, Hyolyn, NCT WISH, B.A.P’s Jung Daehyun, AMPERS&ONE, 8TURN, MADEIN S, iii, and Too Many Color (TMC).

Check out their performances below!

MONSTA X – “N the Front”

IVE – “XOXZ”

ZEROBASEONE – “ICONIK” and “Lovesick Game”

TREASURE – “PARADISE” and “EVERYTHING”

“BOYS II PLANET” Contestants – “LALALALA” (Orig. Stray Kids)

ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin and BOYNEXTDOOR’s Jaehyun – “Coming Of Age Story” (Orig. Lee Mujin)

CORTIS – “What You Want” (Feat. Teezo Touchdown)

2PM’s Jun. K – “R&B ME”

Sunmi – “BLUE!”

Hyolyn – “SHOTTY”

NCT WISH– “COLOR”

B.A.P’s Jung Daehyun – “HAENG-RO”

AMPERS&ONE – “That’s That”

8TURN – “Electric Heart”

MADEIN S – “BLUE”

iii – “Forbidden Midnight”

Too Many Color (TMC) – “Dangerous”