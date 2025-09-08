3 Key Points In Episodes 5-6 Of 'My Troublesome Star' That Are Leading Us To The Truth 

As “My Troublesome Star” reaches the end of its first half, the mystery behind Bong Cheong Ja’s (Uhm Jung Hwa) first accident 25 years ago is slowly becoming clearer to her and to Dokgo Chul (Song Seung Heon). Although the story is moving forward at a rather awkward pace, some things in the latest episodes are particularly important and are leading to a significant change in the course of our heroine’s and hero’s lives. Here are the key points that most likely will set the tone for the upcoming episodes of this K-drama!

1. Bong Cheong Ja’s acting comeback creating new expectations

Making a comeback as an actress, even for the great Im Se Ra, was never meant to be easy. This is especially the case since she gets on the leading actress’ bad side, who quickly gets Bong Cheong Ja out of her daily drama. However, we can count on Cheong Ja’s wit and resources to find a way to get back in the game. The industry might have changed since she was a top star, but true talent never fades, and as she convinces the show’s writer to adjust the script to her advantage, she is able to fully display all her charm as an actress. As the saying goes, there are no small parts, only small actors, and Cheong Ja proves to be a giant among the others.

Even with an unimpressive role as a maid in a ridiculous show, she is able to go viral with only a few scenes, quickly drawing the attention of friends, family, and even enemies. After all, she wasn’t South Korea’s top actress only due to her pretty face, and even in a daily morning show, she is able to stand out, unknowingly becoming a threat to more than one person. And although there are dramas that commonly involve slapstick comedy, especially for mature actors, Uhm Jung Hwa does it in a very unique way that not only is genuinely funny and makes you burst out laughing, but she also makes it look cute and refreshing.

2. Kang Doo Won trying to manipulate Bong Cheong Ja’s career

Speaking of enemies, Cheong Ja might have more than she ever realized. At the top of that list is none other than Kang Doo Won (Oh Dae Hwan). Despite his appearance, in terms of villainous quality, he is definitely top-notch. He’s not only manipulative and cunning, but also very dangerous. When Cheong Ja and Dokgo Chul confront him for the first time, he puts on a welcoming and smiley face, but behind it, there is nothing but lies and a hidden agenda. He makes it even more obvious when he shows his supposed support to Cheong Ja, putting her in a difficult spot with other dangerous people.

But this has been the only time Kang Doo Won has manipulated people to get what he wants. Soon enough, it is revealed that he was the one who helped Go Hee Young (Lee El) get Im Se Ra’s role 25 years ago. It’s not completely clear how much he benefited from this skim, but it is clear that he has been managing his artist in the most miserable way. In a sense, compared to all that Doo Won has done so far, Hee Young, rather than a villainess, ends up becoming a victim of her own blind ambition and a willing puppet in the hands of the greater villains, so you can only feel sorry for her in the end.

3. Dokgo Chul discovering new hints about Bong Cheong Ja’s accident

While Cheong Ja is doing her best to recover her career as an actress, Dokgo Chul is working part-time as her manager, part-time as a detective, and full-time as her savior. They may spend a lot of time bickering as an old married couple, but that only makes it more significant when he puts everything aside and goes after her rescue. Especially when he discovers enough evidence that connects both of her life-threatening accidents to one specific person. The same person who is pulling the strings between the current political and entertainment scenes in Seoul.

After getting kidnapped and almost killed, Cheong Ja realizes that not only is her future as an actress in danger but also her life. However, she isn’t scared at all as Dokgo Chul is by her side now, although he always has been, even if she wasn’t aware of this. As a mature couple, it isn’t as easy to create heart-fluttering moments as it is with younger ones; nonetheless, their chemistry will make your heart race whenever they have those special moments. And surely we can expect many more of these in the upcoming second half of this K-drama!

