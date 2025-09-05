Watch: IVE Takes 1st Win For 'XOXZ' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By aespa, MONSTA X, And More

IVE has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “XOXZ”!

On the September 5 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were IVE’s “XOXZ” and Stray Kids’ “CEREMONY.” IVE ultimately took the prize with a total of 12,342 points.

Congratulations to IVE! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included IVE, aespa, MONSTA X, ZEROBASEONE, CORTIS, 2PM’s Jun. K, Hyolyn, NCT WISH, B.A.P’s Jung Daehyun, AMPERS&ONE, 8TURN, MADEIN S, iii, In A Minute, CMDM, AtHeart, 3WAY, and Too Many Color (TMC).

Check out their performances below!

IVE – “XOXZ”

aespa – “Rich Man”

MONSTA X – “N the Front”

ZEROBASEONE – “ICONIK” and “Lovesick Game”

CORTIS – “What You Want”

2PM’s Jun. K – “R&B ME”

Hyolyn – “SHOTTY”

NCT WISH– “COLOR”

B.A.P’s Jung Daehyun – “HAENG-RO”

AMPERS&ONE – “That’s That”

8TURN – “Electric Heart”

MADEIN S – “BLUE”

iii – “Forbidden Midnight”

In A Minute – “How We Do”

CMDM – “Step with me”

AtHeart – “Push Back”

3WAY – “Flip a Coin”

Too Many Color (TMC) – “Dangerous”

Watch the full episode of “Music Bank” with English subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now