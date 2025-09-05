Watch: IVE Takes 1st Win For "XOXZ" On "Music Bank"; Performances By aespa, MONSTA X, And More
IVE has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “XOXZ”!
On the September 5 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were IVE’s “XOXZ” and Stray Kids’ “CEREMONY.” IVE ultimately took the prize with a total of 12,342 points.
Congratulations to IVE! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:
Performers on today’s show included IVE, aespa, MONSTA X, ZEROBASEONE, CORTIS, 2PM’s Jun. K, Hyolyn, NCT WISH, B.A.P’s Jung Daehyun, AMPERS&ONE, 8TURN, MADEIN S, iii, In A Minute, CMDM, AtHeart, 3WAY, and Too Many Color (TMC).
Check out their performances below!
IVE – “XOXZ”
aespa – “Rich Man”
MONSTA X – “N the Front”
ZEROBASEONE – “ICONIK” and “Lovesick Game”
CORTIS – “What You Want”
2PM’s Jun. K – “R&B ME”
Hyolyn – “SHOTTY”
NCT WISH– “COLOR”
B.A.P’s Jung Daehyun – “HAENG-RO”
AMPERS&ONE – “That’s That”
8TURN – “Electric Heart”
MADEIN S – “BLUE”
iii – “Forbidden Midnight”
In A Minute – “How We Do”
CMDM – “Step with me”
AtHeart – “Push Back”
3WAY – “Flip a Coin”
Too Many Color (TMC) – “Dangerous”
Watch the full episode of “Music Bank” with English subtitles on Viki below: