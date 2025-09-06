Watch: IVE Takes 2nd Win For 'XOXZ' On 'Music Core'; Performances By aespa, TREASURE, MONSTA X, And More

IVE has won a second music show trophy for “XOXZ”!

On the September 6 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were Stray Kids’ “CEREMONY,” IVE’s “XOXZ,” and Lim Young Woong’s “Eternal Moment.” IVE ultimately took the win with a total of 6,914 points.

Congratulations to IVE! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included aespa, TREASURE, MONSTA X, NCT WISH, ZEROBASEONE, CORTIS, Hyolyn, 2PM’s Jun.K, Sunmi, In A Minute, AMPERS&ONE, 8TURN, and CMDM.

Check out their performances below!

aespa – “Rich Man”

TREASURE – “EVERYTHING” and “PARADISE”

MONSTA X – “N the Front”

NCT WISH – “COLOR”

ZEROBASEONE – “Lovesick Game” and “ICONIK”

CORTIS – “What You Want”

Hyolyn – “SHOTTY”

2PM’s Jun.K – “R&B ME”

Sunmi – “BLUE!”

In A Minute – “How We Do”

AMPERS&ONE – “That’s That”

8TURN – “Electric Heart”

CMDM – “Step with me”

Watch the full episode of “Music Core” with English subtitles below:

