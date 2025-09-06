Watch: IVE Takes 2nd Win For "XOXZ" On "Music Core"; Performances By aespa, TREASURE, MONSTA X, And More
IVE has won a second music show trophy for “XOXZ”!
On the September 6 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were Stray Kids’ “CEREMONY,” IVE’s “XOXZ,” and Lim Young Woong’s “Eternal Moment.” IVE ultimately took the win with a total of 6,914 points.
Congratulations to IVE! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:
Other performers on today’s show included aespa, TREASURE, MONSTA X, NCT WISH, ZEROBASEONE, CORTIS, Hyolyn, 2PM’s Jun.K, Sunmi, In A Minute, AMPERS&ONE, 8TURN, and CMDM.
Check out their performances below!
aespa – “Rich Man”
TREASURE – “EVERYTHING” and “PARADISE”
MONSTA X – “N the Front”
NCT WISH – “COLOR”
ZEROBASEONE – “Lovesick Game” and “ICONIK”
CORTIS – “What You Want”
Hyolyn – “SHOTTY”
2PM’s Jun.K – “R&B ME”
Sunmi – “BLUE!”
In A Minute – “How We Do”
AMPERS&ONE – “That’s That”
8TURN – “Electric Heart”
CMDM – “Step with me”
Watch the full episode of “Music Core” with English subtitles below: