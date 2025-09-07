September Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idol groups, using big data collected from August 2 to September 2.

KiiiKiii topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 1,083,312, marking an 18.44 percent increase in their score since August. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “DANCING ALONE,” “Strawberry Cheesegame,” and “Gen Z vibe,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “innocent,” “lovely,” and “charming.” KiiiKiii’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 84.51 percent positive reactions.

Hearts2Hearts rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 867,646, marking a 17.35 percent increase in their score since last month.

ILLIT took third place with a brand reputation index of 583,927, while TWS came in at a close fourth with a score of 546,674.

Finally, BABYMONSTER rounded out the top five for September with a brand reputation index of 496,433.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

KiiiKiii Hearts2Hearts ILLIT TWS BABYMONSTER izna AHOF MEOVV KATSEYE SAY MY NAME XLOV UNIS Baby DONT Cry RESCENE ARTMS KickFlip ifeye BE BOYS A1 NEWBEAT SPIA CLOSE YOUR EYES tracer NOWZ (formerly NOWADAYS) NouerA L5ST eite Geenius HORI7ON BEWAVE

