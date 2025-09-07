September Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Sep 07, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idol groups, using big data collected from August 2 to September 2.

KiiiKiii topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 1,083,312, marking an 18.44 percent increase in their score since August. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “DANCING ALONE,” “Strawberry Cheesegame,” and “Gen Z vibe,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “innocent,” “lovely,” and “charming.” KiiiKiii’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 84.51 percent positive reactions.

Hearts2Hearts rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 867,646, marking a 17.35 percent increase in their score since last month.

ILLIT took third place with a brand reputation index of 583,927, while TWS came in at a close fourth with a score of 546,674.

Finally, BABYMONSTER rounded out the top five for September with a brand reputation index of 496,433.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. KiiiKiii 
  2. Hearts2Hearts
  3. ILLIT
  4. TWS
  5. BABYMONSTER
  6. izna
  7. AHOF
  8. MEOVV
  9. KATSEYE
  10. SAY MY NAME
  11. XLOV
  12. UNIS
  13. Baby DONT Cry
  14. RESCENE
  15. ARTMS
  16. KickFlip
  17. ifeye
  18. BE BOYS
  19. A1
  20. NEWBEAT
  21. SPIA
  22. CLOSE YOUR EYES
  23. tracer
  24. NOWZ (formerly NOWADAYS)
  25. NouerA
  26. L5ST
  27. eite
  28. Geenius
  29. HORI7ON
  30. BEWAVE

