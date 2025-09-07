HUNTR/X's 'Golden' Tops UK's Official Singles Chart For 5th Week As Saja Boys Lands 2 Songs In Top 10

The “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack continues to dominate the United Kingdom’s Official Singles Chart!

Continuing a record-breaking run, fictional girl group HUNTR/X from the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” remained No. 1 on this week’s Official Singles Chart (widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s Hot 100). For the week of September 4 to 10, HUNTR/X’s smash hit “Golden” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami) topped the Official Singles Chart for the fifth non-consecutive week—extending its own record as the K-pop song with the most weeks at No. 1.

Meanwhile, fictional boy band Saja Boys also landed two songs in the top 10 this week. “Soda Pop” stayed strong at No. 5 in its seventh week on the Official Singles Chart, while “Your Idol” followed at No. 8 in its 10th week. (Both songs are sung by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, U-KISS’s Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee.)

Additionally, TWICE’s Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung’s version of “Takedown” rose to a new peak of No. 24 on this week’s chart, while TWICE’s 2024 hit “Strategy” (which is also included on the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) jumped to a new all-time high of No. 32.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “KPop Demon Hunters”!

