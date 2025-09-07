Watch: IVE Snags 3rd Win For "XOXZ" On "Inkigayo"; Performances By aespa, TREASURE, And More
IVE has won a music show trophy for “XOXZ”!
On the September 7 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were Stray Kids’ “CEREMONY,” IVE’s “XOXZ,” and ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS.” Stray Kids ultimately took the win with a total of 6,262 points.
Congratulations to IVE! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:
Other performers on today’s show included aespa, TREASURE, NCT WISH, MONSTA X, ZEROBASEONE, CORTIS, Hyolyn, 2PM’s Jun.K, Sunmi, In A Minute, iii, AMPERS&ONE, 8TURN, X:IN, and Too Many Color (TMC).
Check out their performances below!
aespa – “Rich Man”
TREASURE – “PARADISE”
NCT WISH – “COLOR”
MONSTA X – “N the Front”
ZEROBASEONE – “Lovesick Game” and “ICONIK”
CORTIS – “What You Want”
Hyolyn – “SHOTTY”
2PM’s Jun.K – “R&B ME”
Sunmi – “BLUE!”
In A Minute – “How We Do”
iii – “Forbidden Midnight”
AMPERS&ONE – “That’s That”
8TURN – “Electric Heart”
X:IN– “RRRUN”
Too Many Color (TMC) – “Dangerous”
Watch the full episode of “Inkigayo” with English subtitles below!