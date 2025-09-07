Watch: IVE Snags 3rd Win For 'XOXZ' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By aespa, TREASURE, And More

IVE has won a music show trophy for “XOXZ”!

On the September 7 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were Stray Kids’ “CEREMONY,” IVE’s “XOXZ,” and ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS.” Stray Kids ultimately took the win with a total of 6,262 points.

Congratulations to IVE! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included aespa, TREASURE, NCT WISH, MONSTA X, ZEROBASEONE, CORTIS, Hyolyn, 2PM’s Jun.K, Sunmi, In A Minute, iii, AMPERS&ONE, 8TURN, X:IN, and Too Many Color (TMC).

Check out their performances below!

aespa – “Rich Man”

TREASURE – “PARADISE”

NCT WISH – “COLOR”

MONSTA X – “N the Front”

ZEROBASEONE – “Lovesick Game” and “ICONIK”

CORTIS – “What You Want”

Hyolyn – “SHOTTY”

2PM’s Jun.K – “R&B ME”

Sunmi – “BLUE!”

In A Minute – “How We Do”

iii – “Forbidden Midnight”

AMPERS&ONE – “That’s That”

8TURN – “Electric Heart”

X:IN– “RRRUN”

Too Many Color (TMC) – “Dangerous”

Watch the full episode of “Inkigayo” with English subtitles below!

