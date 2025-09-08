Uhm Jung Hwa And Lee El Go Head-To-Head In A Tense Battle Of Nerves In 'My Troublesome Star'

Uhm Jung Hwa and Lee El are gearing up for a fierce showdown in “My Troublesome Star”!

“My Troublesome Star” is a romantic comedy about Korea’s biggest star Im Se Ra (Jang Da A), who mysteriously vanishes and wakes up one day as Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), an ordinary middle-aged woman. Song Seung Heon stars as Dokgo Chul, a former detective who helps Bong Cheong Ja as she struggles to navigate life after losing 25 years in the blink of an eye.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Bong Cheong Ja took her first bold step toward a comeback. But the spotlight now shifts to her reunion with Go Hee Young (Lee El)—and the dramatic reversal of their relationship. Back in 1999, Go Hee Young, then a perennial supporting actress, once pleaded with top star Im Se Ra for help on set. Now, in a twist of fate, their roles are reversed.

Today, Bong Cheong Ja is a struggling bit-part actress, while Go Hee Young has risen to the top. Go Hee Young’s confident, almost smug smile reflects her sense of superiority in their new positions, while Bong Cheong Ja’s tense and resolute expression captures the weight of their complicated reunion.

Meanwhile, Dokgo Chul sneaks onto the set as a manager, watching over Bong Cheong Ja and meticulously taking care of her. But another still shows Bong Cheong Ja cornered by a sea of reporters—hinting at the storm that’s about to upend everything once again.

The next episode of “My Troublesome Star” airs on September 8 at 10 p.m. KST.

