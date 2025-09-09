Lee Jong Suk Reveals Official Light Stick

Lee Jong Suk has unveiled the design of his very first official light stick!

On September 9, the actor’s agency ACE FACTORY revealed details about the light stick in celebration of his 2025 Asia fan meeting tour “With : Just Like This.” The light stick will be available for purchase at the Seoul stop of the tour.

Lee Jong Suk recently starred in the drama “Law and The City” and is currently filming his upcoming drama “The Remarried Empress.”

