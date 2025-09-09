Uhm Jung Hwa's Dazzling Transformation Leaves Everyone Stunned In “My Troublesome Star”

Former top star Uhm Jung Hwa will shake up the entertainment world once again in “My Troublesome Star”!

“My Troublesome Star” is a romantic comedy about Korea’s biggest star Im Se Ra (Jang Da A), who mysteriously vanishes and wakes up one day as Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), an ordinary middle-aged woman. Song Seung Heon stars as Dokgo Chul, a former detective who helps Bong Cheong Ja as she struggles to navigate life after losing 25 years in the blink of an eye.

In the previous episode, Bong Cheong Ja’s comeback show faced an unexpected twist because of Go Hee Young (Lee El). With her true identity as Im Se Ra revealed to the world, the episode ended on a heart-fluttering note as Bong Cheong Ja and Dokgo Chul fled from the pursuing reporters, raising anticipation for a decisive turning point in her comeback.

The newly released stills capture Bong Cheong Ja at an audition, drawing attention with her determined eyes under the spotlight. Unlike her past as the top star Im Se Ra, she now stands on stage as a supporting actress chasing her dream once more. With her identity already exposed, her presence at the audition heightens curiosity.

The emotional contrast is striking—Dokgo Chul watching her intently, Go Hee Young glaring with a hardened expression, and Kang Doo Won (Oh Dae Hwan) looking flustered—all hinting at new changes looming over her comeback.

The stills also spotlight Bong Cheong Ja’s dazzling transformation. Stunned by her radiant presence, everyone is left wondering if the “nation’s goddess” Im Se Ra has truly returned. Her graceful smile as she steps into the room stuns the crowd, while Go Hee Young and Kang Doo Won react with shock and disbelief, leaving viewers eager to see what happens next.

The next episode of “My Troublesome Star” airs on September 9 at 10 p.m. KST.

