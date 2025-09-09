Watch: ZEROBASEONE Takes 1st Win For 'ICONIK' On 'The Show'; Performances By Soojin And More

ZEROBASEONE has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “ICONIK”!

On the September 9 episode of “The Show,” the candidates for first place were AMPERS&ONE’s “That’s That,” B.A.P’s Jung Daehyun’s “HAENG-RO,” and ZEROBASEONE’s “ICONIK.” ZEROBASEONE ultimately took the win with a total of 9,310 points.

Congratulations to ZEROBASEONE! Watch their comeback performance and win below:

Other performers on today’s show included Soojin, AMPERS&ONE, Jung Daehyun, MADEIN S, In A Minute, iii, Too Many Color (TMC), ANGEL NOISE, Seo EVE, Juniel, and KAYA.

Check out their performances below!

Soojin – “BADITUDE”

AMPERS&ONE – “Seesaw” and “That’s That”

B.A.P’s Jung Daehyun – “HAENG-RO”

MADEIN S – “BLUE”

In A Minute – “How We Do”

iii – “Forbidden Midnight”

Too Many Color (TMC) – “Dangerous”

ANGEL NOISE – “Ram Pang Pang”

Seo EVE – “SUPER GIRL” (featuring choco)

Juniel – “COMET”

KAYA – “Lv UP”

