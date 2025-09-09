Watch: ZEROBASEONE Takes 1st Win For "ICONIK" On "The Show"; Performances By Soojin And More
ZEROBASEONE has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “ICONIK”!
On the September 9 episode of “The Show,” the candidates for first place were AMPERS&ONE’s “That’s That,” B.A.P’s Jung Daehyun’s “HAENG-RO,” and ZEROBASEONE’s “ICONIK.” ZEROBASEONE ultimately took the win with a total of 9,310 points.
Congratulations to ZEROBASEONE! Watch their comeback performance and win below:
Other performers on today’s show included Soojin, AMPERS&ONE, Jung Daehyun, MADEIN S, In A Minute, iii, Too Many Color (TMC), ANGEL NOISE, Seo EVE, Juniel, and KAYA.
Check out their performances below!
Soojin – “BADITUDE”
AMPERS&ONE – “Seesaw” and “That’s That”
B.A.P’s Jung Daehyun – “HAENG-RO”
MADEIN S – “BLUE”
In A Minute – “How We Do”
iii – “Forbidden Midnight”
Too Many Color (TMC) – “Dangerous”
ANGEL NOISE – “Ram Pang Pang”
Seo EVE – “SUPER GIRL” (featuring choco)
Juniel – “COMET”
KAYA – “Lv UP”
